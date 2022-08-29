Johnny Depp’s Surprise 2022 MTV VMA Cameo Steals the Show – and Divides Viewers

Johnny Depp‘s “Moonman” landing to launch the 2022 MTV Video and Music Awards left viewers either angry or applauding the surprise 2022 MTV VMA cameo.

Depp has remained controversial, even three months following his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury ultimately sided with Depp, awarding him more than $10 million in damages. But recently unsealed documents surrounding the case have soured some previous fans’ opinions of the actor. Leaving the divide between “Team Johnny” and “Team Amber” even deeper.

Fan reaction to Depp’s MTV VMA appearance proved how deep that divide has become.

MTV VMA Johnny Depp appearance divides fans

Depp’s appearance was brief, but the shock value was significant. Dressed as the MTV “Moonman” icon, Depp descended from the ceiling at the Prudential Center arena joking, “I needed the work.”

Some fans viewed Depp’s appearance as a smart move on MTV’s part, tweeting that he brings the audience and the ratings. Others relished how Depp’s appearance triggered his haters, joking that the brief appearance probably pushed some people over the edge.

Of course, others wondered even why Depp was on the 2022 MTV VMAs in the first place and was only included in the broadcast for shock value.

But quite a few viewers were angry to see Depp at the VMAs. Some referred to him as an abuser with a long series of rage problems.

Former celebrity supporters quietly backed away from Johnny Depp in recent weeks

Support for Depp appeared to be overwhelming when he won his defamation trial, especially from several celebrities. But Buzzfeed reported that a number of celebrities removed their “like” from Depp’s Instagram post when he won his defamation case. Close to 12 celebrities, who supported Depp unliked the post in recent weeks, which included Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Amanda Knox.

Buzzfeed reached out to the celebrities who unliked the post and none replied. But the change in heart came after the unsealed court documents surfaced, which may have driven some people to distance themselves from the case. The unsealed documents dove deeper into the extreme messiness of the case. This included Depp’s suggestion that Heard was once a sex worker and crude text string with rocker Marilyn Manson.

And while some celebrities “unliked” Depp’s victory statement, several others stand by the win. This includes Justin Long, Jason Priestley, Lucy Hale, Taika Waititi, and Jennifer Aniston.

The 2022 MTV VMAs is only the beginning of the ‘Pirates’ actor’s return

The 2022 MTV VMA appearance is only the tip of the iceberg for Depp. His defamation case fight was to restore his image after essentially being blacklisted from Hollywood when Heard’s op-ed branded him as abusive. His win in court was a win in both the court of public opinion and in Hollywood.

For the first time in 25 years, Depp will direct the upcoming film Modigliani with Al Pacino as co-producer. The film is a biopic about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and Depp said he’s honored to be in steward behind telling this story.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

He will also star as King Louis XV in the film Jeanne du Barry, Deadline reports. Depp also toured with Jeff Beck to packed audiences.

