Why Johnny Depp’s Worst Movie Earned Its 10% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Johnny Depp has a diverse filmography that all started with the original A Nightmare on Elm Street horror movie franchise. He ultimately became one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, but that wouldn’t be possible without his iconic performances as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Johnny Depp starred in 2018’s ‘The Professor’

Johnny Depp as Richard | Saban

The Professor is a 2018 movie starring Depp as a college professor. However, his life takes a sudden turn for the worst when he discovers that he only has six months left to live. As a result, the professor’s behavior changes overnight into a rebellious party animal. He plans to make his last months on this Earth as enjoyable as possible.

The professor’s wife and school chancellor don’t believe their eyes when they discover that his diagnosis did more than change his behavior. He’s taking action through what he teaches his students, leading a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. However, this change doesn’t go over well with everyone.

The movie ultimately brought in just over $3.6 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of Depp’s smaller movie titles over the course of his career.

‘The Professor’ is Johnny Depp’s worst-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes

The Professor opened to highly negative reviews, making it Depp’s worst-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a shockingly low 10% approval rating. However, it’s worth noting that audiences didn’t necessarily agree with this low score, as they gave it a 78% rating.

The critics consensus reads: “A muddled story populated with thinly written characters and arranged around a misguided Johnny Depp performance, The Professor fails early and often.”

The Los Angeles Times noted that Depp fully commits to the movie, but “over-relies on his signature rakishness to fully convince.”

Meanwhile, Variety wrote that Depp was actually miscast as a previously rule-abiding and repressed family man. Additionally, they discussed how misogyny bleeds into the film’s screenplay.

The majority of critics detested the film’s aforementioned misogyny. Additionally, they pointed out that Depp was the wrong casting choice for the movie. However, they also blame the film’s “manufactured” emotions that never allow the actor to come across as genuine to begin with.

The actor has 4 other movies in the sub-20% score range

The Professor might be Depp’s lowest Rotten Tomatoes movie score, but there are four other titles that come close. Mortdecai, Private Resort, The Astronaut’s Wife, and Transcendence all ranked below the 20% mark. However, audiences seem to agree more in line with these ratings compared to The Professor.

However, Depp has a varied movie career with over 100 acting credits to his name. He earned Oscar nominations for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Finding Neverland, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Not all of Depp’s movies are winners, but it’s clear that he’s the perfect casting choice for many films out there.

