Johnny Manziel’s Ex-Wife Bre Tiesi Has Come a Long Way Since Their Separation 3 Years Ago 

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel and model Bre Tiesi once had a high-profile relationship. The pair even got married and settled down together. Now divorced, Tiesi seems to be thriving in recent years. You’ll be surprised to know what the model is up to now.

Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi were married for a year

According to the New York Post, Manziel and Tiesi tied the knot in 2018 at a courthouse in California. However, they were only married for a year before separating in 2019. Tiesi alleged that Manziel was unfaithful to her during their marriage.

Their divorce was officially finalized in late 2021. Tiesi announced on social media that she threw a party to celebrate the occasion. “I do, I did, I’m officially done,” Tiesi wrote. “Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party. No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya.”

Manziel responded to Tiesi’s post with laughing emojis, showing there is no bad blood between them.

Bre Tiesi has a child with Nick Cannon

In June 2022, it was announced that Tiesi had welcomed a child with Nick Cannon. She gave birth to a son named Legendary.

Cannon is known for having an unconventional family. He has 11 kids with six different women, including his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Legendary is Cannon’s eighth child and Tiesi’s first.

Tiesi has publicly talked about her relationship with Cannon, sharing with Us Weekly that she and Cannon “have a beautiful relationship” and do not “care about titles.”

“We’re very open, we’re very honest, we’re very supportive,” she said. “All of my needs are met, and I’m very happy in our situation.”

A source also told ET, “He is head over heels in love with his son and is a really great dad. He’s super good and hands-on with all his kids and he is showing that same love and affection towards Legendary and is showering him with love.”

Bre Tiesi will appear on ‘Selling Sunset’

In addition to being a new mom, Tiesi will be making a name for herself in real estate. It has been announced that she is joining Netflix’s hit reality show Selling Sunset for its sixth and seventh seasons.

Tiesi told People that she “wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career.” She explained, “I started taking [real estate] more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales.”

“As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it,” Tiesi added. “You know, I’m 31 now. So I’m like, it’s time to be a big girl!”

Tiesi is also looking to bond with other moms on Selling Sunset, such Heather Rae El Moussa, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

Fans might even get glimpses of Tiesi’s son as well, though she might not be showcasing him a lot just yet.

“I’m not going to necessarily hide [Legendary] from anything,” Tiesi explained. “It is what it is between his dad and I. He’s still obviously so little, so I will protect him from the majority of it for a little while.”

