JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Have Broken Up: ‘We Are Both so Young’

Soon after confirming they were in a relationship, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and her so-called “best girlfriend in the world,” Avery Cyrus, broke up.

The young stars announced they were a couple not long ago and started popping up on one another’s social media. But Cyrus recently shared a video featuring Siwa and a message about their split, revealing they decided they were “better off as friends.”

(L-R) Christian Thomas, Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa, and Chase Thomas | JC Olivera/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus were ‘so happy’ to be in a relationship

Cyrus, who’s not related to Miley Cyrus, was first linked to Siwa in August 2022 when they started popping up on social media. They confirmed their relationship with a picture of them kissing from a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth (People).

“We’re girlfriends now. I’m so happy you said yes. I knew you weren’t gonna say no, I was just nervous,” Cyrus said during a vlog on YouTube, to which Siwa replied: “I’d be insane if I said no, you’re the best girlfriend in the world” (People).

Siwa told E! News, “Our personalities mash together so well, and I think that’s something that is really important.”

“She is so positive,” she added about Cyrus. “She makes me feel so good. I believe that I make her feel so good.”

Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa decided they are ‘better off as friends’

Despite the months spent gushing over each other, the couple decided to part ways. Cyrus shared a video from a cruise on TikTok in which Siwa told her, “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present.”

Cyrus provided more of an explanation in the comments. “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out,” she told a concerned fan.

While not confirmed, some followers think another TikTok Cyrus posted referring to “karma” is a subtle note about the breakup with the former Dance Moms star.

JoJo Siwa shared her journey with Avery Cyrus with fans because they were ‘happy’ and wanted ‘the world to see’

Siwa, who once had a playdate with North West, told E! News she was open about her relationship with Cyrus because she likes to use her platform to “just share [her] journey.”

“Like with Avery right now,” Siwa added. “Clearly everybody can see that we’re not hiding much, we’re happy and we want the world to see that.”

She said she looked to others to guide her and thinks she’s in an excellent position to be a role model for people her age and younger. “I look at other people that are older than me, and I’m like, ‘Oh, they did that. So, it’s okay if I do that,'” she explained. “I think that’s a good place for me to be in because I do only want people to see good.”

She told People she didn’t want to put a “label” on herself, adding, “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”