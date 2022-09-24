Is JoJo Siwa’s Girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, Related to Miley Cyrus?

Dance Moms alum Jojo Siwa’s dating life has made headlines since the 19-year-old first came out as gay in January 2021. Known for her bubbly social media presence, high ponytails, and bows, the multi-hyphenate performer has been involved in several high-profile relationships in the past year.

Recently, Siwa announced a new romance with influencer Avery Cyrus. But does her last name mean she’s related to a more famous Cyrus?

Who is Jojo Siwa? Her ‘Dance Moms’ breakout, sexual orientation, and recent breakup

Jojo Siwa as Pennywise from IT dancing to a jazz remix of “Anything Goes” on Dancing With the Stars just EGOT-ed pic.twitter.com/z9FJexVksh — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) October 26, 2021

Siwa first rose to fame after appearing on the fourth season of Lifetime’s hit reality series, Dance Moms. She released her singles “Boomerang” and “I Can Make U Dance.” After departing the show halfway through its sixth season, Siwa signed a consumer deal with Nickelodeon, which led to her appearances in the film Blurt! and the show Lip Sync Battle Shorties with Nick Cannon.

In the following years, Siwa embarked on her first major concert tour in 2019: D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. She was scheduled to visit a mixture of theaters, outdoor amphitheaters, stadiums, and indoor arenas in 52 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Impressively, she was included on Time‘s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in September 2020.

Today, Siwa has over 10 million subscribers with over 2.4 billion views on YouTube, and over 11 million followers on Instagram. She regularly uploads “vlogs” of her day-to-day life to YouTube and TikTok.

A big milestone for Siwa happened in the winter of 2021 when Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ community on social media. When asked what her label was by a fan, Siwa explained she did not label her sexuality, as she “didn’t really know this answer” at the time. However, she’s since gone on to say the label she identifies with the most is pansexual.

The internet was quick to rally behind the singer-dancer in support after she announced that she was dating her longtime friend Kylie Prew. Siwa and Prew continued dating on and off until June 2022, when they confirmed they had called it quits.

Ever since coming out as gay, Siwa has gone on to make history. She participated in season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, where she and partner Jenna Johnson marked the show’s first-ever same-sex couple. On September 9, 2022, Siwa was also awarded the Gamechanger Award from GLSEN for her anti-bullying advocacy efforts.

JoJo Siwa (center right) and Avery Cyrus (center left) | JC Olivera/Getty Images

Jojo Siwa confirms relationship with Avery Cyrus; is the influencer related to singer Miley Cyrus?

Recently, Siwa went TikTok-official with her newest fling: influencer Avery Cyrus. She shared a video on the social media platform on September 14 with the caption, “Happiest girl,” via Page Six.

The new couple first sparked rumors of a potential back in August, and have only now confirmed them. On TikTok, Siwa gave fans a glimpse into their relationship, showing her and Cyrus taking pictures in a photo booth that turns portraits into sketches. After smiling at the camera for the first picture, the couple locked lips.

But although fans have expressed their support for Siwa and her new relationship, some had serious questions about Cyrus — namely, her speculated relation to Grammy Award-winning artist, Miley Cyrus.

Jojo Siwa fueled dating rumors between her and Avery Cyrus when she shared a TikTok video of herself kissing Cyrus at a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. https://t.co/kfKJKwJuEu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 15, 2022

Her girlfriend’s last name led some to speculate that Avery is related to the “Wrecking Ball” singer. But as it turns out, that’s not the case; Cyrus isn’t even her real last name.

According to People, the TikTok star’s legal last name is Blanchard. Although she’s not related to Miley, Avery has admitted to being a fan. In a TikTok uploaded in May, Cyrus listed five people she had a crush on, in which the “Plastic Hearts” singer was No. 5.

Jojo Siwa’s latest TV and film projects

In 2021, Siwa starred in her first feature-length movie, The J Team. That same year, she returned to the reality TV sphere with Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution, in which she and her mother formed the girl group XOMG POP! The team would go on to compete on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent.

She also made a guest appearance on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which she played the character of Madison.

Back in May, Siwa announced her upcoming docuseries on Facebook Watch called JoJo Goes. The new series will reportedly focus on Siwa as she teams up with celebrity friends to try out new, off-stage activities she has yet to experience in a series of “crazy fun adventures,” per Billboard.

RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Once Admitted She Didn’t Make Maddie Ziegler