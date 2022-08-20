‘Joker 2’ Could Address 1 of the First Movie’s Biggest Unanswered Questions

No one expected 2019’s Joker to become the pop culture phenomenon it turned out to be. Director Todd Phillips (The Hangover) and star Joaquin Phoenix’s unique take on the DC Comics super-villain earned more than $1 billion worldwide and took home two Oscars. Now its upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, could clear up one of the first film’s biggest mysteries and explain a major question.

‘Joker’ didn’t resolve the fate of one of its key characters

Joker centers on Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a struggling clown and aspiring stand-up comedian who ultimately succumbs to madness by the time the credits roll. He embraces his identity as the iconic villain he’s destined to be and murders on live television. By the time Joker ends, Arthur has inspired a reign of terror throughout Gotham and is locked up inside Arkham State Hospital.

However, while most of the principal characters’ fates are pretty well sealed, one remains ambiguous in the finished film. Late in the film, Arthur (and viewers) realize he has fabricated an entire romance with his neighbor, Sophie (Zazie Beetz). The film never confirms whether he lashes out violently or spares her, though Phillips later confirmed Sophie lived. Now, Joker 2 news could bring her back.

Zazie Beetz is reportedly in talks to join the cast of ‘Joker 2’

According to Deadline, Beetz is reportedly in talks to return as Sophie in Joker: Folie à Deux.

The film is set to begin shooting in December 2022, ahead of its announced October 4, 2024 release date. If Beetz does sign on, she’ll be the first actor other than Phoenix to agree to reprise their roles from the first film. After all, Arthur’s rampage didn’t leave a lot of players left.

Ironically, Beetz is also heavily rumored to reprise her other comic book movie role. The actor starred opposite Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in 2018’s Deadpool 2. Her performance as Domino, whose mutant power is that she’s lucky, was a standout in that film. Although little is known about Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy (Free Guy) is onboard to direct Reynolds.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ won’t revisit a potential Sophie romance

Even if Beetz’ Sophie does return, Joker: Folie à Deux likely won’t have much room to explore Arthur’s romantic interest in her. The upcoming movie will co-star Lady Gaga reportedly as Joker’s longtime love interest Harley Quinn. If Harley perceives Sophie as an obstacle between her and “Mr. J,” it’s easy to imagine Dr. Harleen Quinzel taking matters into her own hands.

Of course, there are a lot of fans who still don’t know about Joker 2. At this point, it looks like a twisted musical romance centered on Joker and Harley Quinn. But Phillips and Phoenix’s version of this character isn’t tied to previous incarnations, drawing only inspiration from the comics. So perhaps Sophie’s story will take a turn no one in the audience will see coming.

