The Jonas Brothers Regret Writing 1 of Their Early Hits

The Jonas Brothers have been mainstays on the pop music scene since the early 2000s, when they burst to fame in the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock. They quickly became teen icons, with young fans all around the world. After years of musical superstardom, the Jonas Brothers took a hiatus from performing together in 2013 in order to pursue solo projects. However, they reunited in 2019 and have been going strong ever since.

Many new fans have been discovering the music and history of the Jonas Brothers in recent years, diving deep into their discography — and realizing that there is at least one song that the famous brothers seriously regret.

When did the Jonas Brothers release their song ‘Pizza Girl’?

(L-R) Kevin, Nicholas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers pose for a photo backstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios March 1, 2006 in New York City. | Scott Gries/Getty Images

By 2008, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas were all superstars, thanks to their ongoing success on the Disney Channel. The brothers were so popular that Disney decided to feature the three in their very own show. Jonas premiered on the Disney Channel in early 2009, and right away, it was a hit with fans. The show highlighted the band as they performed gigs around the United States, all while trying to balance normal personal lives.

The show also included footage of the brothers writing songs together. While none of the songs that they wrote for the series became huge hits, one specific tune has gone down in infamy as the song that the Jonas Brothers truly regret writing.

The Jonas Brothers admitted that they regret writing the song ‘Pizza Girl’

The Jonas Brothers have written a lot of songs over the years, but there is one particular song that they truly regret releasing into the world. As reported by BuzzFeed, the brothers have admitted that they regret writing “Pizza Girl,” a song that featured prominently in an episode of Jonas. The tune was written by the brothers in order to please a pizza delivery girl named Maria. According to Capital FM, the song includes the lyrics “I fell in love with the pizza girl. Now I eat pizza everyday.”

The Jonas Brothers joked with Khalid that the song isn’t quite as “powerful” as songs written by the Beatles before the trio admitted that they do experience regret over that song. Nick Jonas also revealed that he didn’t really like appearing on Jonas, and that he didn’t shed any tears over the show when it eventually was pulled from the Disney Channel lineup after two seasons.

The Jonas Brothers are excited about their new music

The famous brothers might regret writing “Pizza Girl,” but in recent years, they have been writing some new music that they believe will really make waves with their fanbase. In a recent interview with Popsugar, Joe Jonas revealed that “The music, it’s headed towards — I just think a whole new era.” Speaking of the new album that the brothers are working on, Jonas admitted that it is still a work in progress. “I don’t have a ton to say about it because we’re taking our sweet time. I don’t have a date for you,” he said.

In the end, the guys don’t have a lot of regrets in their lives when it comes to their music. “I can be just as proud as the stuff that I created when I was 16 or 17 and just as proud as the new stuff that’s yet to come,” Jonas told Popsugar.

