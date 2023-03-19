Jonathan Majors Reveals Strange Habit Inspired by His Mom’s Advice

Jonathan Majors is currently one of the hottest actors today. Majors joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4 as the next “big bad,” Kang the Conqueror. However, he has been in other productions before, and his notoriety grows with every project. The actor has a quirky trait involving holding a cup wherever he goes, even on red carpets. Majors reveals how his mother’s advice inspired this strange habit.

Jonathan Majors has had a rapid rise to the top

Majors’ first role was in the eight-part docuseries When We Rise. The actor landed the part while still at the Yale School of Drama, playing real-life gay activist Ken Jones. Majors met Jones to learn more about him before bringing his story to the screen. He also appeared in the revisionist Western Hostiles, which debuted in 2017.

In 2018, Majors appeared in Out of Blue and White Boy Rick. The actor began rising to prominence in 2019 after starring in Joe Talbot’s The Last Black Man In San Francisco, receiving an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance.

That same year he appeared in Gully, Jungleland, and Captive State. In 2020, Majors landed more roles, including Da 5 Bloods alongside Chadwick Boseman, and also garnered critical acclaim and broader notice for his role in Lovecraft Country.

The 33-year-old actor appeared alongside Idris Elba and Regina King in The Harder They Fall in 2021. Most recently, he appeared in Magazine Dreams and played Damian Anderson opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III.

Majors’ joined the MCU in the season finale of Loki as He Who Remains, a founder of the Time Variance Authority. His next role in the MCU came in 2023, playing the villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Jonathan Majors on the advice his mother gave him

Majors is starring in two major blockbuster franchises today, but he’s been receiving attention for carrying a cup everywhere he goes. The star recently explained the practice in a sit-down on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I’ve been doing it since I left my mother’s house when I was around 18,” he told the host revealing that he has four cups that he alternates between. Majors told Colbert that his mother offered him great advice in his childhood that has stayed with him throughout adulthood, even as he’s found success in show business.

“She was so terrified of the circus that I’ve joined,” referring to the acting industry. “My mum’s a pastor, and she was very clear about safety. She would say, ‘No drinking, no drugs, no sex’ every time I left the house,” he said.

“The drinking was a thing, and she’d always say, ‘So baby, watch your cup. Watch your glass.’ And I kept that in mind,” he explained. The Magazine Dreams star said carrying cups around reminds him of his mother’s advice.

“It means mind your cup. You’re a vessel. Nobody can fill you up. Nobody can pour you out. You do that yourself,” he said, adding, “Holding onto this cup is a reminder that even in this craziness that’s happening, my self-esteem is my self-esteem. No one can big me up as it were or tear me down.”

Jonathan Majors’ upcoming projects

Jonathan Majors arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards I Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Majors recently announced he would be starring in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s 48 Hours in Las Vegas, playing real-life former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman. Majors and his Creed III costar Jordan recently announced in their joint The New York Times interview their intentions on collaborating more on future projects, hoping to emulate Robert De Niro and Al Pacino’s working relationship.