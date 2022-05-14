Josh Brolin’s Most Humbling Moment as a Parent Changed How He Cares for His 2 Young Daughters With Kathryn Boyd

Actor Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd have been married since 2016. The couple has two children together, Chapel Grace who was born in 2020, and Westlyn Reign born in 2018. In total, Brolin has four children.

He was married to Alice Adair and they have two children together as well: Trevor who is now 33 years old and Eden who is 28. Brolin was also married to Diane Lane but they didn’t have children together.

The No Country for Old Men star’s oldest daughter Eden shared her thoughts on how he is raising the two daughters he shares with Boyd. Brolin said it was a humbling experience to hear her feedback

Josh Brolin’s tumultuous upbringing

Brolin is the son of actor James Brolin and wildlife activist Jane Cameron. His Hollywood upbringing offered many temptations, including drugs. The Goonies actor told The Guardian that he robbed cars to buy drugs and ran in and out of trouble.

“I tried heroin,” Josh says. “That sounds so horrible when you put it like that. But yeah, I tried heroin. I mean, I never got into it and I never died from it, which is a good thing. I’ve had 19 friends who died. Most of those guys I grew up with, they’re all dead now.”

As Josh explained to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast:

“I’ve always thought, like, especially coming from parental trauma, childhood trauma, whatever that is, kids will do one of two things and it’s the same energy: They’ll either emulate it to try and understand why it was the way it was. Or they’ll do the opposite, right? And they’ll live this kind of holy existence that’s also totally unhealthy because it’s exactly the same energy.”

Josh Brolin receives expert advice from his adult daughter Eden

On Armchair Expert, the Dune star also shared that he enjoys asking his two adult children for feedback about his parenting concerning his two young children.

Josh asked his oldest daughter, Eden, “Hey, what did you remember? And my daughter said something recently she goes — just totally the most humbling moment I’ve had in parenting — she said, ‘The kids won’t remember what they did, but they’ll sure as hell remember the reaction.’ And I was like, ‘Oh wow.'”

Josh continued, “No, but it’s cool to be able to bounce things off them. And then you get the truth and you go, ‘OK, now I’m an older dude,’ and I kind of deal with it this way, and I’ve mellowed out.”

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd’s marriage

Married since 2016, Josh and Kathryn Boyd have a rather large age difference. Boyd is 19 years younger than Josh. They dated for quite some time before tying the knot. Boyd is Josh’s former assistant. The couple began dating one month after his split from Lane. They had a long engagement of two years before they were married.

In February 2020, Josh was criticized by a fan for posting a sexy photo of his wife on Instagram. The fan criticized him for going against God’s will and ‘exposing’ his wife’s body on the internet. Josh simply replied, “I just spoke to God and God asked me to please ask you to shut the f*** up and go take a shower.”

Josh has returned to TV after nearly 20 years in his new series Outer Range. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

