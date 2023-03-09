Josh Duggar Didn’t See Anna Duggar for His 35th Birthday in Prison

Duggar family followers have kept up with Josh Duggar since he was convicted of obtaining child sexual abuse material. The 19 Kids and Counting star will spend the next decade in prison, and he recently celebrated his 35th birthday behind bars. So, what did Josh do for his birthday? Here’s what likely happened and if he saw Anna Duggar.

Josh Duggar spent his 35th birthday in solitary confinement

Despite his attempts at an appeal, Josh Duggar currently stares down the barrel of a decade in prison. So, how did he spend his 35th birthday on March 3, 2023?

Current reports suggest he’s still in solitary confinement as of February 2023. According to The Sun, Josh was put into FCI Seagoville’s Special Housing Unit after getting caught with a cell phone in prison. How he obtained the cell phone or what he would use it for is unclear. The Bureau of Federal Prisons notes inmates are allowed just “one telephone call per month.”

“I would be very surprised if he has been released, as most of the people in there have been in there for months,” a family member of an inmate told the publication.

With this in mind, it’s highly unlikely that Josh had any special treatment on his big day. According to Reddit, other inmates could have celebrated Josh’s birthday with him (if he didn’t reside in solitary confinement). But the prison staff won’t celebrate.

“The staff doesn’t throw a party for the inmate, and in most prisons, the inmates can’t share commissary, so the inmates can’t really give each other presents,” a Reddit user noted. “Sometimes, family will come to visit if the inmate has any left and they want to visit. Sometimes, the inmate will hear ‘Happy Birthday’ from a couple of other inmates.”

Anna Duggar likely didn’t see her husband for his birthday

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, likely didn’t visit Josh for his 35th birthday. Because Josh is reportedly still in solitary confinement over the cell phone debacle, she likely can’t visit him. She and other Duggar family members likely can’t visit Josh for about eight months.

A source told The Sun that inmates in solitary confinement used to be able to communicate with loved ones. But the phone and video systems at FCI Seagoville are reportedly down.

“Family members have been complaining that they’re unable to communicate with loved ones in the SHU,” the source shared. “The video and phone systems in the SHU have been down in recent weeks. Loved ones have been writing letters to inmates in the SHU.”

Before Josh entered solitary confinement, Anna reportedly visited him frequently. “We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” a source shared with The Sun. “I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids, I don’t really know anybody else.”

How do the Duggars feel about Josh Duggar now? They didn’t acknowledge his birthday on social media

The Duggar family has mixed feelings about Josh Duggar now. Before Josh’s sentencing, Michelle and Anna Duggar vouched for Josh’s character and asked the judge for a light sentence. But some of Josh’s sisters, like Jinger, Jill, and Jessa Duggar, have condemned Josh’s behaviors.

No Duggar family members commented on Josh’s birthday on social media. In the past, the Duggar family Instagram posted a special note for each family member’s birthday, but the family hasn’t created a post since May 2022. Additionally, Anna deleted her Instagram. Before she deleted the account, she used it to defend Josh and share her whereabouts.

