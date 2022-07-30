Josh Duggar Gets Another Extension After Move to Federal Prison

Josh Duggar made major Duggar family news in December 2021. The jury found him guilty of downloading and obtaining child sexual abuse material on his work computer. His sentence puts him behind bars for 12.5 years, and he also has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Josh’s legal team made it known they plan to appeal his case. And they just received an extension for the appeal.

Where is Josh Duggar being incarcerated?

KNWA Fox24 reports Josh Duggar transferred to FCI Seagoville in Texas on June 27, 2022, to begin serving his 151-month sentence.

“Your strict compliance with the rules and regulations is an essential part of exhibiting the responsible behavior required at this institution,” former Warden Eddy M. Mejia writes in the Admissions & Orientation Information Handbook for new inmates. “We expect you to take the responsibility to fulfill your obligations and properly conduct yourself within this institution.”

So, what does Josh’s prison life look like? The manual states he’s “required to work,” and he’s encouraged to save money for his eventual release. He also receives 300 minutes per month for the phone, and telephone calls are limited to 15 minutes at a time. The prison also has sexual assault and suicide prevention programs that Josh will likely participate in.

His legal team requested an extension for his appeal

While Josh Duggar’s prison stint just began, his legal team remains hard at work on his appeal. According to KNWA Fox24, his team received an extension to file his appeal. They motioned to request an additional 30 days to file their appeal brief. The prosecution did not oppose the request.

“Duggar is appealing his one-count conviction following a criminal jury trial,” the filing says.

The new deadline for the appeal is now Aug. 22, 2022.

“Given the length of the transcript arising out of this criminal jury trial, the complexity of the possible issues on appeal, and the need for undersigned counsel to confer with Duggar, who is in custody in Texas, Duggar respectfully requests an additional 30 days within which to file his opening brief,” the motion for extension states.

Josh’s legal team also requested other deadline extensions during his trial and sentencing. At this point, it’s unclear what his legal team will present during an appeal. But they certainly hope to reduce Josh’s sentence.

Do the Duggars have anything to do with Josh Duggar?

With Josh Duggar news still circulating through the media, do the Duggars have anything to do with Josh?

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, still fully supports her husband. Her most recent Instagram post states there’s “more to the story,” and she’s referring to Josh’s guilty verdict. With that said, she remains the only Duggar family to publicly support Josh on social media. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar noted they still love Josh but didn’t condemn the judge or jury for the decision.

Cousin Amy Duggar remains the most outspoken against Josh. She penned an open letter to Anna on Instagram to help persuade Anna to divorce Josh. “By staying and supporting him, you’re allowing him to choose that for you, too,” she wrote. “And I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a Mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

