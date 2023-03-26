Josh Duggar Only Makes $5 a Month in Prison After Solitary Confinement, Source Says

Duggar family followers continue to keep up with Josh Duggar’s prison sentence. Josh will spend over 10 years behind bars due to obtaining child sexual abuse material. And he was recently caught with a cell phone in prison. He allegedly only makes “maintenance pay” after his time in solitary confinement.

Josh Duggar was in solitary confinement after he was caught with a cell phone in prison

Josh Duggar of the Duggar family | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Having a cell phone in prison is a major no-no, and Josh Duggar was recently caught with one. According to The Sun, after authorities found out he had a cell phone behind bars, the Duggar family member moved to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas.

“He went into the SHU for having a cellphone,” a family member of an inmate told the publication. “I can tell you that the SHU there is so bad that the regional office was just down there to see what was going on. They’ve been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they’re getting out.”

Josh’s solitary confinement also meant he couldn’t see Anna Duggar. Anna regularly visited Josh with her kids. But his time in the SHU meant she couldn’t see or hear from him via phone calls. Josh reportedly left the SHU in March 2023.

He’s currently on ‘maintenance pay’ following the solitary confinement stint

Josh Duggar is no longer in solitary confinement. But that doesn’t mean the prison system can forget how he broke the rules. Not only did Josh’s prison sentence receive an extension, but he’s reportedly only getting “maintenance pay.”

A former prisoner told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Josh breaking the rules means he’s only paid $5 monthly for whatever work he does behind bars. The source also explained that Josh might need to pay back another prisoner for obtaining the cell phone in the first place.

“Cell phones are hot commodities in [prison],” the former prisoner noted. “Certain inmates get them and then basically rent them out to the other guys. If they’re caught and the phone gets taken away, the guy who rented it is responsible for paying the owner for it. That would usually be around $1,800-$2,000. So, it’s possible that Josh would need to figure out how to pay it back.”

What does Anna Duggar do for money?

Josh Duggar was the household’s primary breadwinner while Anna Duggar cared for their kids. So, how does Josh’s wife, Anna, make money now?

What Anna does for money is unclear, but she likely relies on Josh’s family. Anna reportedly still lives on Duggar family property, as that’s where she and Josh were raising their kids before Josh’s arrest. The Duggars likely help take care of Anna. They told the public they’d assist her when Josh received his sentence.

Additionally, Anna filed paperwork for seven LLCs in the past. She’s purchased property of her own. So she could do something with this in the future.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

