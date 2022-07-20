Josh Duggar News: Josh Duggar Must Pay $50,000 ‘Immediately’

Josh Duggar news continues to dominate the media regarding the Duggar family. Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for obtaining child sexual abuse material and has to pay a few hefty fines. Recent reports suggest Josh’s first payment is coming up — and it’s for over $50,000.

Josh Duggar news: The Duggar family member must pay $50,000 ‘immediately’

The latest Josh Duggar news has to do with his fines. When the judge announced Josh’s guilty charge, the Duggar family son faced up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines. Now, it seems his first payment has to happen soon. According to The Sun, Josh owes a $50,100 lien for restitution “immediately” to the state.

What happens if Josh doesn’t pay his dues promptly? The judgment states that “any unpaid financial penalty shall be paid by the defendant during his term of imprisonment at a rate of up to 50% of the defendant’s available funds, in accordance with the Inmate Financial Responsibility Program.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, prisoners have the Inmate Financial Responsibility Program to assist them in voluntarily paying their court-ordered financial duties. “The inmates who participate in the IFRP not only pay their criminal debts through the program but also debts unrelated to incarceration, such as child support,” the site explains.

What is Anna Duggar doing? Is she currently employed?

With the latest Josh Duggar news regarding his $50,000 fine, what does this mean for Anna Duggar? Anna stayed at home with her six (now seven) children while Josh worked at the car lot. She touched on her financial situation in a letter to the judge before Josh’s sentencing.

“My children and I rely on Joshua for financial, emotional, and physical support,” Anna wrote. She also said that “Joshua has quietly and faithfully made significant financial contributions” to family friends in need.

So, what is Anna Duggar doing now? The Duggar family likely continues to help her financially during this difficult time, as she doesn’t appear to currently work. Additionally, Anna filed paperwork for several LLCs before Josh’s arrest. In March 2022, she opened the Homefield Properties LLC in Arkansas. She’s listed as the incorporate and organizer. Duggar family followers suspect she’s protecting Josh’s assets by putting his personal property in her name.

What is Josh Duggar’s net worth in 2022?

What is Josh Duggar’s net worth now that he’s in prison? In Touch reports Josh’s net worth is down to just $5,000 post-arrest and trial. Previously, he was worth about $200,000.

The rest of the Duggar family may experience money issues moving forward, as TLC canceled Counting On. The family made between $25,000 and $45,000 per episode of the show. An insider told The Sun that Jim Bob Duggar was “losing out on more than $850,000 a year” due to the show’s cancelation.

“The family was roughly paid $80,000 for each chunk of filming, and some seasons were longer than others, but they were picking up on average $850,000 a series,” the insider explained. “I think a lot of people will be shocked to learn they were earning that much, and it all went to Jim Bob, who invested some of it for the family and handed the rest out.”

