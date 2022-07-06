Josh Duggar News: The Strict Prison Schedule, Revealed

Duggar family followers continue to keep up with the latest Josh Duggar news. Duggar will spend 151 months, or 12.5 years in prison, following his sentencing. Now that he completed his transfer to federal prison, he has strict prison rules and a schedule to follow. Here’s his schedule.

What are Josh Duggar’s crimes? He now resides in federal prison

Recent Josh Duggar news surrounds Duggar’s transfer to federal prison. Duggar is spending the next 12.5 years behind bars at FCI Seagoville. So, what are Josh Duggar’s crimes?

The New York Times notes Duggar downloaded over 600 images and seven videos of child sexual abuse material on his work computer. A police detective in Little Rock, Arkansas, traced an IP address sharing child sexual abuse material, and the IP address led detectives to Duggar’s workplace.

After two days of jury deliberations, Duggar was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Prosecutors requested the maximum sentence of 20 years for Duggar while the defense fought for five years. Ultimately, the judge settled on about 12.5 years, and Duggar’s defense noted they planned to appeal.

Josh Duggar news: The strict rules and schedule he must follow

Josh Duggar wasn’t immediately transferred to federal prison after sentencing. As of the end of June 2022, he’s officially at FCI Seagoville — a low-security prison in Seagoville, Texas. According to TMZ, Duggar has to follow an ultra-strict prison schedule for the next 12.5 years.

Duggar’s day begins with making his bed military-style by 7:30 a.m., TMZ reports. He also needs to complete his daily chores, which include sweeping floors, mopping floors, emptying the trash, and cleaning the walls. Duggar is also expected to keep his cell extremely clean throughout his time at Seagoville.

By 9:15 p.m., all of the prisoners must stop any loud talking or activities, which include games of any kind. By 11 p.m., all prisoners must return to their rooms, and all noise must be extinguished by 12 a.m.

There are jobs within the prison, and Duggar will likely take one to occupy some of his time and earn income. Jobs include painting, welding, landscape detail, and food service.

Additionally, the judge encouraged Duggar to partake in the sex offender program available at Seagoville, according to KNWA Fox24. The program is “moderate-intensity” that allows inmates to “learn basic skills and concepts to help them understand their past offenses and to reduce risk of future offending.” It includes group meetings that take place multiple times a week for several hours. Overall, the program takes between nine and 12 months to complete.

Audio recordings reveal how Duggar’s fellow inmates feel about him

Additional Josh Duggar news notes his fellow inmates aren’t excited to see him enter the facility.

Radar Online allegedly has six minutes of leaked audio where inmates talk about Duggar’s arrival. One inmate discusses having to clean the facility.

“They wanted us to come in and make the place look all clean and sh*t before he got here,” one inmate allegedly says.

“I heard about that dude when I was at my last spot,” another allegedly said.

So, how authentic is the tape? Radar Online notes the tape’s release marks a major security breach and will likely result in a formal investigation.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

