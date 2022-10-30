Josh Duggar Went Days Without Calling Anna Duggar After a ‘Dispute on the Phone’

Josh Duggar’s prison sentence certainly isn’t making his marriage to Anna Duggar any easier. The Duggar family couple remains together despite Josh’s crimes, which include downloading child sexual abuse material to his work computer. But it seems their relationship may be starting to show its cracks.

Has Anna Duggar visited Josh Duggar in jail? He’s sentenced to over a decade in prison

Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

While Anna Duggar lives over five hours from FCI Seagoville, she reportedly makes trips to visit Josh Duggar in prison.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Anna visits her husband every other weekend. He’s also allotted 500 minutes of phone calls each month, but he doesn’t have email privileges. “An inmate with a sex offender charge doesn’t [get email privileges],” a source told the publication. “An inmate with a sex charge must prove himself with no trouble and time under his belt. Josh applied to the warden for email [privileges], but was quickly denied.”

While Anna can visit Josh and speak to him on the phone, they can’t have conjugal visits. Their physical tough is limited to “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste)” at the beginning and end of their visits, according to The Sun. Additionally, the prison has a dress code for visitors. They banned short skirts, crop tops, and revealing clothing. Given how Anna dresses, she likely has no problem adhering to the guidelines.

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar allegedly had a ‘dispute’ on the phone

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar remain a united front, but they allegedly had a “dispute” while speaking on the phone. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports a source says Josh believes his appeal will go through and his case will be reversed, but Anna doesn’t have that same confidence. This has caused issues for the couple.

“Josh and Anna had a dispute on the phone and Josh went two days without talking to her, which is big because he calls every day,” the source explained.

It seems Anna has been doing her best to support Josh from afar despite any conflict they may endure. She reportedly sent him Draw Close: A Devotional for Couples, which is a book to help couples become closer to God and each other. Anna also reportedly sent Josh the book Love & Respect: The Love She Most Desires, The Respect He Desperately Needs. This book focuses on overcoming conflict in relationships by focusing on providing women with emotional security and men with respect.

Would she ever divorce her husband? Likely not

With Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar possibly in conflict, would Anna ever divorce Josh?

The Duggar family made it known they are completely against divorce. Anna and Josh have been through difficulties in the past, including a major cheating scandal that threatened their marriage. Anna stood by Josh then and seemingly continues to stand by him now despite his criminal acts. It seems highly unlikely that Anna would divorce Josh despite his many years in prison to come.

With that said, some Duggar family members would like to see Anna leave Josh. Amy Duggar wrote an open letter to Anna on Instagram that suggested Anna should leave for the sake of her children.

