Do Josh Duggar and His Wife, Anna Duggar, Have a Prenup?

Josh Duggar’s sentencing is officially complete after his arrest and trial, and Duggar family followers want to know what will happen next with his family. Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, stuck by his side through the trial. And it looks like Anna continues to support her husband even after sentencing. So, do Josh and Anna have a prenup? Here’s what to know about their marriage.

Are Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar still together?

Are Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar still together after Josh’s sentencing? Anna hasn’t spoken to the media since Josh’s initial arrest in 2021, though there are plenty of clues to suggest she still supports Josh. On Feb. 3, 2022, she posted a link to Josh’s court documents on her Instagram. “There is more to the story,” she wrote, indicating she believes in Josh’s innocence.

Additionally, Anna wrote a letter to the judge ahead of sentencing. The letter details how she believes Josh is “the kindest person” she knows. She also calls him “considerate, respectful, quick to forgive,” and “patient.”

Not only that, but Anna explains how she believes Josh is an excellent father to their kids. She begged the judge for a lighter sentence so Josh could return to his family and continue parenting. “He is a kind, loving, supportive, and caring father and husband — his primary focus in life,” she wrote.

Does the couple have a prenup?

Do Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar have a prenup? It’s highly unlikely that any of the married Duggar family members have a prenuptial agreement, as they don’t believe in divorce. Prenuptial agreements are typically made to protect assets in the event of the couple separating.

With that said, many of the Duggars likely opt for a covenant marriage — a different type of agreement. Covenant marriages make divorce more difficult, as the reasons for divorce are limited. Additionally, the couple has to attend counseling sessions. Only three states recognize covenant marriages — and Arkansas is one of them.

Oddly enough, it seems Anna and Josh don’t even have a covenant marriage, as they legally wed in Florida. With no covenant marriage, Anna could choose to separate from Josh with greater ease. But the lack of a prenup might make it difficult for her to keep any of his assets, especially with him being the provider in the family throughout their marriage.

Sources say Anna Duggar won’t divorce Josh Duggar under any circumstance

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar likely don’t have a prenup. But, even if they did, it’s doubtful Anna would make the move to leave Josh. Anna’s made it clear she’s committed to standing with Josh through the best and worst of times, no matter what it takes.

“She won’t move on with another man,” a source told Us Weekly. “They don’t believe in divorce.”

The source then noted Josh and Anna are still “devout” in their beliefs, which certainly influences their decision to stay together. “She’s going to stand by her husband and she’s going to continue raising their kids to the best of her ability,” the source continued.

The Duggar family doesn’t post much about Anna Duggar at this point, but cousin Amy Duggar made her stance known. She begged Anna to leave Josh via an Instagram post. “And I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a Mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear,” Amy wrote.

