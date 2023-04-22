Josh Duggar’s Arkansas Neighbor Says Josh Claims Other Inmates Know He’s Innocent

Duggar family followers know all about Josh Duggar’s prison sentence. Josh was sentenced to over a decade in prison after he was caught downloading child sexual abuse material on his work computer. He had a few people in his corner who believed in his innocence, though. And one of them was his neighbor, Nicole Burress. Here’s what Burress wrote about Josh’s inmates believing in Josh’s innocence.

Josh Duggar’s neighbor, Nicole Burress, spoke highly of Josh and Anna Duggar

Duggar family member Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar had plenty of support before and after his sentencing. And one of his supporters was his and Anna Duggar’s Arkansas neighbor, Nicole Burress. According to Radar Online, Burress wrote a letter requesting that the judge give Josh a light sentence thanks to all he’s done for the community over the years.

“In our little town, the entire Duggar family is well-known for being service-focused,” she wrote. “Though they don’t brag about their service, we often see that after a national disaster, the Duggar family, including Joshua, quietly step in to help those in need.”

Burress detailed a specific account that occurred in early 2020 when she contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). She needed medication — and Josh delivered it to her in the middle of the night. “Joshua had willingly risked exposing himself to a pandemic disease that everyone feared, and that I was miserably suffering from,” Burress explained. “Even though my gown-donned doctor stared at me from behind a door, Joshua drove to my door to compassionately hand over medicine to ease my dehydration and end my contractions.”

Nicole Burress claimed he said the other inmates know he’s innocent

Nicole Burress wanted Josh Duggar to get a light sentence for his crimes. And she later wrote again about how the Duggar family member’s fellow inmates allegedly thought he was innocent. Part of the letter, which was posted to Reddit, detailed how Josh called Anna Duggar on the phone and explained what the other inmates thought of him.

“In fact, I was at Anna’s house on a Saturday night a few weeks ago, when Joshua called,” Burress began. She then said that an inmate was “verbally threatening” Josh while Josh was in solitary confinement. But the man later apologized.

“This hardened criminal stated that he and the other men knew that Joshua was innocent,” Burress claimed. “As inmates, they recognized that sometimes innocent men are in prison and they were so stunned by Joshua’s character that they were convinced of his innocence.”

Duggar family followers on Reddit think Josh was purposely telling Anna false accounts. “I also fully believe Josh is fabricating these stories with the air of absolute conviction so his help-meet Anna will stick by his side and continue to tout his innocence,” a follower wrote.

Are Josh and Anna Duggar still together?

Anna Duggar "wants to stand by" Josh as he serves his decade-long prison sentence, a source tells In Touch. https://t.co/gISFx7bycq — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 14, 2023

Josh and Anna Duggar remain together in 2023, and she reportedly visits him regularly at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas.

“We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” an insider told The Sun. “I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids, I don’t really know anybody else.”

However, additional reports suggested Anna might not be so sure about her marriage. “Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh,” another source told In Touch Weekly. “Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.