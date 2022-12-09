Josh Duggar’s Christmas Gift the Prison Is Giving Him

The Duggar family might remain permanently fractured following Josh Duggar’s prison sentence. Josh was found guilty of obtaining child sexual abuse material, and he’ll now serve over a decade in jail away from his wife, Anna Duggar, and their seven children. Now, new reports say the prison Josh currently resides in will give him a Christmas gift. Here’s what he’ll receive.

Josh Duggar is receiving a gift from FCI Seagoville, the prison where he’s spending his sentence

Josh Duggar’s first Christmas was spent in solitary confinement. While his Christmas in 2022 may not look wildly different than 2021, the Duggar family member seems to get a better meal. According to Radar Online, Josh gets a holiday meal with a cornish hen, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, broccoli cheddar casserole, corn on the cob, and multiple dinner rolls.

In addition to Josh’s holiday meal, he’ll get to listen to “a recreational music band playing holiday music” and play board games. But that’s not all, as FCI Seagoville also supplies its prisoners with gifts. The inmates will receive “holiday bags filled with various consumable items.”

Josh spent Christmas 2021 at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas instead of FCI Seagoville. It’s unclear (but also unlikely) that the Washington County Detention Center gave Josh anything for Christmas.

The Duggar family is allegedly at odds ahead of Christmas 2022

The Duggar family is likely still having difficulty without Josh Duggar around for the holidays. In the past, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gathered the whole family for the holidays. Each family member would have one other family member to purchase a present for, and they’d all participate in the huge Christmas meal.

Christmas 2022 might not be as diplomatic as past years, though. “The whole family is in chaos and fighting,” an insider said, according to Radar Online. “Most of the siblings can’t bear to be in the same room together.”

Jinger, Jessa, and Jill Duggar are allegedly keeping their distance from the rest of the Duggars for the holidays. Jill stood against her family before the Josh Duggar abuse scandal came to light. And more recently, Jinger released a memoir about her “spiritual journey” where she’s “disentangling faith from fear.”

What are Anna Duggar’s Christmas plans?

While Anna Duggar reportedly still has a complicated relationship with the Duggar family, she might be spending Christmas with them.

“There has been a family divide since Josh was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “She’s not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins and Anna’s priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday.”

Earlier reports suggested Anna’s considering moving to Texas so she and her children can stay close to Josh Duggar. However, it’s unclear if she plans on going forward with the move in 2023.

