Josh Duggar’s Prison Rules: Anna Duggar Can’t Visit With All of the Kids

Josh Duggar’s sentence has officially begun. At the end of 2021, the Duggar family member was found guilty of obtaining child sexual abuse material. Now, he must serve out his 12.5-year sentence in prison. So, what are the prison rules regarding visitation? Here’s how the visitation rules might affect Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, and their seven children.

Where’s Josh Duggar now? He was transferred to federal prison

Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

With Josh Duggar’s sentencing over, where is he now? According to NBC 5 Dallas-Fortworth, Josh officially moved to the Federal Correctional Institute Seagoville outside of Dallas, Texas. He awaited transfer while staying at Washington County Jail a few weeks after receiving his sentence.

Now that Josh has moved to the facility, he will spend 151 months, or about 12.5 years, behind bars. The judge issued two possible prisons for Josh to relocate to and spend his sentence — either Seagoville or Texarcana. Judge Timothy L. Brooks recommended Seagoville to Josh thanks to its “high-end treatment” for sex offenders.

The Seagoville prison is “a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp and a detention center,” according to the correctional facility’s website.

The prison rules give guidelines that may affect Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, and their 7 children

Josh Duggar’s prison sentence allows for visits from his wife, Anna Duggar. But what will those visits look like — and can she bring her seven kids to visit?

The Institution Temporary Visitation Plan outlines what Josh can and can’t do with his visits currently due to coronavirus (COVID-19). “Inmates will receive two visiting points per month,” the document states. Each inmate is then allowed to have two visiting seats for two adults or one adult and one child over 5 years old. Adult visitors can have one child under 4 years old with them, but the child must remain on their lap. If the child can’t stay on the adult visitor’s lap, the visit might be up for termination.

The visits at Seagoville are also non-contact. The prison has plexiglass barriers in place to protect the inmates and visitors.

So, what does this mean for Anna and the kids? Anna and another adult can bring two of her kids under 5 years old to see Josh, or, Anna can bring one of her kids over 5 years old to sit in the visiting seat. She certainly cannot bring all seven children to see him at once. Even without the coronavirus rules in place, the maximum number of visitors for an inmate is five, according to documents listed on Reddit.

The couple won’t get any conjugal visits

Can Josh and Anna Duggar have conjugal visits while he spends over a decade in prison? According to In Touch, the Bureau of Federal Prisons says no. A conjugal visit would allow Josh and Anna to have private and intimate time together.

The only possible physical contact the couple can have is upon greeting and leaving each other during visitation. They’re typically allowed “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste),” though this may also have changed due to the current coronavirus rules.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

