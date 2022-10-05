Josh Hartnett Once Shared It Was Easy to Form Fantasies About Co-Stars on Movie Sets

Actor Josh Hartnett has worked with several co-stars during his long career. But the superstar also admitted it was easy to develop fantasies about his partners due to the nature of their work.

However, pursuing a relationship with those same co-stars was something he strongly advised against.

Josh Hartnett | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Oppenheimer star Josh Hartnett is used to dating co-stars. Earlier in his career, the actor has been linked to former on screen partners such as Scarlett Johansson and Kirsten Dunst. Hartnett once confided that he couldn’t help be attracted to some of his past girlfriends due to bonding with them on set.

“They’re whom I’m attracted to because I share experiences with them and understand a bit about what they are and what they do,” he once said in an interview with Playboy (via Yahoo). “If I were able to go back in time, I don’t know if I could have done anything any different.”

However, he also conceded that dating co-stars in his youth wasn’t exactly his wisest decision.

“I think it’s a respectable way of going about it. I’ve met very important people in my life doing films,” he said. “Sometimes that had consequences that were just awful for everybody involved. Some were fantastic all the way through. Everybody makes mistakes dating people they work with.”

Josh Hartnett advised other actors against dating co-stars

Hartnett, who took a break from acting, wouldn’t recommend other young actors to follow in his footsteps in regards to dating. The Halloween H2O star felt doing so could put their careers in jeopardy in the long run if they weren’t careful.

“You can make a lot of enemies in the business that way,” Hartnett once said in an interview with Elle (via Contact Music).

At the same time, however, he acknowledged how easy it was to fall for someone an actor frequently collaborates with. Especially since actors could develop certain ideals about their co-stars the way Hartnett did.

“But when you work with somebody every day, it’s like trial dating. You develop a fantasy about them. It doesn’t always work out,” Hartnett added.

Josh Hartnett once felt jealousy ruined his relationships with other famous actors

Hartnett theorized that jealousy was one of the reasons why his relationships with famous actors didn’t go the distance. The star shared that actors watching their partner being intimate with other actors in movies took its toll on several past relationships.

“Seeing their significant other in the arms of a beautiful actress is difficult,” he once told In Touch (via The List). :It’s hard to be like, ‘Oh, that’s just work.’ It is, but you’re on location with this other person for months, so there’s jealously.”

Nowadays, however, the Penny Dreadful star doesn’t have to worry about the troubles that often come with dating. People reported not too long ago that Hartnett recently married Tamsin Egerton, a girlfriend he’d been dating for a decade prior to their marriage. The two met on the set of The Lovers in 2011, and have been an item ever since. The pair also share three children together, giving birth to their most recent child in 2019.

RELATED: Marvel and DC Couldn’t Convince Josh Hartnett to Play Any Superhero