Joy-Anna Duggar’s Husband Reacts Negatively to Her New Haircut on Camera

The Duggar family women are notorious for having long, waist-length hair. Now that the women are older with their own families, they’re branching out with their styles — and Joy-Anna Duggar recently posted about her dramatic haircut. Unfortunately, her husband, Austin Forsyth, didn’t react as positively as Duggar fans hoped.

Why do the Duggars have long hair?

The Duggar women maintain their long hair for religious reasons, and only in adulthood have some of the Duggars cut their hair. In the book Growing Up Duggar, the Duggar sisters wrote about how the Bible suggests women should have long hair, thus they keep it that way.

“Our hairstyle is our choice and we choose longer hair based on our understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15,” they wrote.

Bible Gateway explains what 1 Corinthians 11:14-15 says in the New International Version. “Does not the very nature of things teach you that if a man has long hair, it is a disgrace to him, but that if a woman has long hair, it is her glory? For long hair is given to her as a covering,” the passage reads.

Bill Gothard, a minister and controversial founder of the Advanced Training Institute, also allegedly preferred women and girls with long hair. The Duggars grew up with Gothard’s teachings. “Gothard was not shy about what he found to be attractive on a woman’s head — long hair, soft curls,” Isabelle Hoffmann, a former ATI follower, wrote. “I heard girls reacting to that all the time.”

Joy-Anna Duggar cut her hair — and Austin Forsyth wasn’t enthused

While the Duggar family women once never cut their hair short, many of them have posted about their new hairstyles in adulthood. On Nov. 26, 2022, Joy-Anna Duggar posted a video to YouTube about chopping her hair off to just beyond her shoulders. But when she showed Austin Forsyth her new look, he didn’t reciprocate her excitement.

“What do you think? Is it too short?” Joy-Anna asked Austin after taking her hair out of her claw clip and showing him her new look.

“It’s short,” Austin said as he combed through her hair with his fingers.

Joy-Anna then told Austin that her hair was curled, so it was actually a little longer than it appeared. But her reassurance did little to help Austin’s opinion.

“I don’t hate it,” he added. Austin then said it needed to be “that much longer” while showing Joy-Anna an inch of space between his fingers.

“Do you like it?” Joy-Anna asks once again before Austin left the room.

“I don’t mind it,” he answered.

Duggar family fans are upset with Austin Forsyth’s negative reaction

Joy-Anna Duggar didn’t seem to mind Austin Forsyth’s reaction to her hair cut, but Duggar family followers on her YouTube video wished he showed a more enthusiastic reaction.

“‘I don’t hate it’???!!! Come on Austin, you’re a better husband than this!!” a fan wrote. “‘You look beautiful’ would have done if you really couldn’t bring yourself to say Joy’s hair is lovely. I would be upset if my husband said that to me after I got my hair done to be honest. Joy, your hair is gorgeous and I love the curl!”

“All that matters is that YOU love it, Joy!” another fan wrote. “You look incredible. … I wish Austin gave more expression and enthusiasm toward you too, you deserve it.”

“‘I don’t hate it’ is not a compliment,” another fan wrote. “Yours is the only opinion that matters.”

