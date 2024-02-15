This is the second time that actor and model Julia Fox has gone poodle for New York Fashion Week.

Make a list of the most eccentric celebrities concerning style, and most fashionistas would include Julia Fox. The Italian-American actor throws style norms out the window as she regularly treats NYC streets like her own personal runway.

New York Fashion Week 2024 has been no different for Fox. She’s debuted several wild looks through the six-day event, including a recent poodle-inspired piece.

Julia Fox on February 13, 2024 | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On February 13, Fox walked the rainy NYC streets in an all-white ensemble with white heels and sheer white stockings. Stylist Briana Andalore joined the actor and model for the pre-show paparazzi walk in a coordinating poodle-esque tuxedo look.

Fox’s look included a white mini skirt, corset, and a tulle shrug-like top with sleeves and tulle cuffs for maximum volume. The poufs covered her décolletage and lent itself to the popular haircut used on the poodle breed.

Julia Fox at the Wiederhoeft fashion show on February 13 | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

At the Wiederhoeft runway show, Julia Fox carried a white patent leather handbag. She wore a mask reminiscent of the breed’s floppy ears, long nose, and poufy hairdo. The 34-year-old acknowledged the canine resemblance. She posted a series of photos to Instagram with the caption, “I’m just a little poodle Idk what’s going on.”

Channeling Marie Antoinette, Fox credited her hairstylist, John Novotny, for the 18th century-style look. He piled curls atop her crown and draped barrel rolls to her chest. Perhaps this was a nod to Wiederhoeft’s “sense of modern nostalgia.”

This isn’t the first time Fox has gone poodle. Last year, almost to the day, the Uncut Gems star wore a hot pink strapless midi dress with a furry cartoon poodle on it.

Julia Fox during New York Fashion Week 2024 | 1st and 3rd photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; 2nd photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Fox has attended several New York Fashion Week runway shows in 2024. Before the Laquan Smith fashion show on February 12, the Down the Drain author walked the NYC streets in a barely-there black bandage dress and floor-length fur coat.

Amanda LePore, Julia Fox, Richie Shazam, and Becky G at the Willy Chavarria show on February 09, 2024 | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On February 9, Julia Fox wore Willy Chavarria to the designer’s runway. Another all-white ensemble for the model/actor, Fox stepped carefully in the revealing bodysuit tied with an elegant bow.

Julia Fox on February 11, February 12, and February 9, 2024 | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The PVT Chat star posts many of her ensembles on her Instagram. Fox wore a cottagecore gown on February 11. She explained on the social media platform, “So proud to be wearing @e.u.n.o.i.a.a -`♡´- a new luxury sustainable brand made from abandoned luxury fabrics by the girls for the girls.”

Fox’s other recent looks include a beige trench and furry boots outfit and an all-white sumo-inspired look.