Julia Fox Is Writing a Memoir and Hopes for TV Work Amidst High-Profile Kanya West Fling: ‘Give Me a F***ing Job’

Native New Yorker Julia Fox says she has been using her time during the pandemic to write and reflect. The mother of one also really seems to want some work. Recently, the interest between Kanye West and the Uncut Gems star has raised questions of whether she’s riding on his popularity to raise her profile.

Who is Julia Fox?

Fox became famous after starring in the 2019 hit movie Uncut Gems. In the film, Fox played Julia, a worker, and girlfriend to Howard (Adam Sandler). She earned several awards and nominations for her role in the movie.

Fox was raised by her father in Manhattan, New York. The now-31-year-old often said her father shaped her childhood, allowing her to explore the world.

“I grew up Uptown, mostly,” she told High Snob Society. “We moved around a lot. It was kind of unstable. We were homeless at one point. I actually have lived in almost every single neighborhood – Harlem, Chelsea, everywhere. I moved Downtown when I was 17 and I haven’t left.”

Fox talks about her interests in life and the skills she explored. She calls herself a “renaissance girl” considering how she loves self-improvement. In one of her interviews, Fox admitted she was once a sex worker before venturing into acting.

In 2018, Fox tied the knot with Peter Artemiev, and there’s a son to their marriage. Though Fox’s bonding with Kanye has created a lot of confusion about the state of their marriage, there’s no evidence regarding their divorce.

Julia Fox’s life during the coronavirus pandemic

Julia Fox attends the 2021 Tribeca Festival | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Fox told Tommy Dorfman, who spoke with the actor for Interview, that she’s penning a memoir while managing life during the pandemic. “Lockdown gives me the chance to look inwards, remembering who I am and my aspirations. I am a person who keeps moving,” she told Dorfman in September 2021. Details about Fox’s memoir are still vague, but fans hope it relates to her upbringing and life in New York.

Notably, during her late 2021 Interview conversation, Fox also said she really wants to do television. “I love TV shows, so I’m hoping that saying it out loud into the universe and putting it down on paper, that someone will read it and give me a f***ing job on a television show,” she explained to Dorfman. Additionally, Fox promoted her podcast with Spotify, Forbidden Fruit.

Fox seems ready for new work. Then, in early 2022, Kanye was spotted out with the 31-year-old amidst his marriage crises with Kim Kardashian West.

Since the January 1 outing in Miami, Kanye and Fox were seen in Makoto Bal Harbor and New York City. On January 5, Kanye and Fox were photographed together during a theater performance on Broadway, which Fox detailed to Interview. Besides the paparazzi outside the theater, Kanye brought along his own photographers. Later, they dined at Italian hotspot Carbone in Greenwich Village before ending the evening in Kanye’s hotel room.

According to Geo News, Kanye’s lifestyle intrigues Fox. She loves the attention and flows well with his thoughts. West sources add that Kanye likes Fox, but he isn’t in for a serious affair: “Kanye got big dreams and will be into many projects this year.”

On the other hand, Fox discussed the relationship with Interview, saying, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

Is Julia’s romance with Kanye more than just a fling?

The actor’s outings with Kanye comes less than a year after Kardashian West initiated divorce proceedings against the rapper. Kanye has yet to fully let go of his estranged wife despite her continued relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Kanye recently pled for her return and even bought a home close to her street.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Kanye’s heart is with Kim, and he believes their separation cannot be forever: “The other women, including Fox, are a mere distraction to him.”

Another source says Kim believes the relationship between her ex-husband and Fox is comical: “Kim believes it’s one of his numerous attempts to make her jealous. She has moved on at this point and has no interest in what he does.”

