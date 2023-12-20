John Lennon's two sons, Julian and Sean, have a solid relationship. They attended the 'Get Back' premiere to support each other.

In 2021, Julian and Sean Lennon attended the premiere of The Beatles: Get Back together. Though the half-brothers are over 10 years apart in age and were raised by different mothers, they have a solid relationship. Julian Lennon explained that while he didn’t particularly want to attend the Get Back premiere, he did it to support Sean.

Julian and Sean Lennon did not want to go to the ‘Get Back’ premiere

When Get Back premiered, Lennon’s two sons, naturally, received an invite to the screening. Sean did not particularly want to go, but he felt he had to. Julian, who did not want to go either, told his brother he would attend with him.

“Sean didn’t really want to go to the Get Back premiere,” Julian told Esquire in 2023. “He felt overwhelming pressure. And I didn’t particularly want to go. But he said he felt obligated to go, so because I love him so much I said, Listen, I’m coming with you. We’ll face the demons together.”

Julian said that while the media has often tried to paint them as feuding siblings, they’ve always gotten along well.

“And it’s funny because there’s always been, especially in the UK press, ‘Lennon Sons Feuding,’ this, that. We’ve never had a fight in our life. It’s such bull,” he said. “I posted lots of happy pictures of us doing nothing but smiling, laughing, and acting like idiots. This was important for me and for the peace and for family, because there has been friction, no question, in the past between everybody. But we’re all getting a bit older, and as we get older we lose people and we realize now what’s most precious in life.”

Julian Lennon said he would never want to do anything to hurt Sean Lennon

Julian has always felt tenderness toward Sean. He explained that he felt the need to heal his rift with Yoko Ono for Sean’s sake.

“I think the key point to all this for me at least has been Sean,” he told Express. “If I hurt Sean’s mother then I hurt Sean. It’s a roundabout way of thinking about things but because I love Sean so much I just don’t want to hurt him. I can get over it. I have got over it.”

John Lennon talked about his two sons very differently

Rumors of a feud between Julian and Sean likely have flown because of the way Lennon talked about them. Julian was his first son, born just as The Beatles were rising to global stardom. Lennon publicly said Julian was an accident.

“I’m not going to lie to Julian,” he told Playboy. “Ninety percent of the people on this planet, especially in the West, were born out of a bottle of whiskey on a Saturday night, and there was no intent to have children.”

Lennon admitted he didn’t have a great relationship with his eldest son, who would later describe their relationship as cold and uneasy. Lennon described Sean, on the other hand, as his biggest pride.

“He didn’t come out of my belly but, by God, I made his bones, because I’ve attended to every meal, and to how he sleeps, and to the fact that he swims like a fish,” Lennon said in the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview With John Lennon and Yoko Ono by David Sheff. “That’s because I took him to the ‘Y.’ I took him to the ocean. I’m so proud of those things. He is my biggest pride, you see.”