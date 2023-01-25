Julianne Moore Nearly Suffocating Inspired a Scene in Her Romantic Comedy ‘Trust the Man’

Actor Julianne Moore has built up a successful career starring in several acclaimed film roles in many movie genres.

In 2005, she decided to dabble in the genre of romantic comedy. But one of the film’s funnier scenes was inspired by a real-life incident that could’ve ended tragically.

Julianne Moore’s ‘Trust the Man’ was directed by her husband Bart Freundlich

Trust the Man was a 2005 romcom film featuring an all-star cast that included Moore, David Duchovny and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The feature was directed by her husband of several years Bart Freundlich, who she met after the filmmaker sent her a film script. The pair have done three movies together. This includes The Myth of Fingerprints, Trust the Man, and the emotional After the Wedding.

For Moore, working with her longtime husband was of little issue. This was because, apart from just being a loving husband, Moore also considered Freundlich a talented filmmaker. One who she had complete faith in.

“We’ve been together for ten years, and in any relationship that’s going to be authentic. There is a degree of intimacy that happens. You are each other’s family. It was really fun for me. I really enjoyed it tremendously,” Moore once said in an interview with MovieWeb. “He’s great, and everybody always says that, but it’s true. He’s a great director. He knows how to speak to everybody in the way that they liked to be spoken to.”

Julianne Moore nearly suffocating in real-life inspired a scene in ‘Trust the Man’

Moore and Freundlich emulated a real-life accident for one of the scenes in Trust the Man. The romcom included a bit where Moore’s character eats a piece of cake after trying to go on a no-carb diet. Moore’s character ends up eventually choking on the cake that she’s swallowed in front of her on-screen husband Duchovny. The scene had uncanny similarities to a real-life incident that happened to Moore.

“That was based on something that actually happened to me,” she once told Artisan News Service.

“Because Bart’s birthday’s in January, and so it’s always kind of around the Golden Globes. And, y’know, you’re always nervous, you don’t really eat. And I think I was waiting for Bart to do something, and I kept slicing up pieces of cake until eventually I sucked it in and choked. So, we put it in the movie because we thought it would be fun.”

Moore’s family life with her children was also used for the film. In the feature, Moore’s character finds herself being accidentally hit by a ball used by her on-screen child. But Moore experienced something similar in dealing with her actual kids.

“I’m always the one that gets hit with the balls,” Moore said of her children playing with balls around her.

Julianne Moore loves that her husband hates her sex scenes

Moore has been involved in many on-screen relationships that sometimes have love scenes. In an interview with You, the actor confided that her husband isn’t actually keen on those kinds of scenes. But Moore appreciates Freudenlich’s feelings, which she finds a healthy response.

“He hates it ‒ which I love about him. It is funny because I have to say, ‘It literally is work…’ But I understand it and I think it’s healthy. If you felt it was OK for people to kiss your wife it would be sort of weird. But yeah, he doesn’t love that,” Moore said.