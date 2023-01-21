Julie Chrisley Behind Bars: Inside the Kentucky Prison Where She’ll Serve Her Time

Reality TV personality Julie Chrisley has traded designer duds for a prison uniform. On Jan. 17, the Chrisley Knows Best star reported to FMC Lexington to begin serving her seven-year sentence following her June 2022 conviction on tax evasion, bank, and wire fraud charges. Here’s what we know about what Chrisley’s life may be like behind bars.

Julie Chrisley is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Chrisley is currently behind bars at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. FMC Lexington is an administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. It’s home to 1,360 male and female inmates. Just over 1,100 people are housed at the medical center, with the remaining prisoners at the camp. One of those inmates also has a reality TV connection. Jerry Harris of Netflix’s Cheer, is currently serving his sentence at FMC Lexington.

The one-time USA Network star Chrisley was originally supposed to report to Federal Correctional Institution Marianna in Florida. But in December 2022, she was reassigned to FMC Lexington, WKYT reported.

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star’s life in prison involves 6 a.m. wake-up calls and a work assignment

In prison, Chrisley will begin each day with a 6 a.m. wake-up call. She’ll be responsible for keeping her living area clean and tidy and must wear a prison uniform or clothing purchased in the commissary. The only jewelry she’ll be allowed to wear is a plain wedding band and a religious medallion.

All inmates at FMC Lexington receive a work assignment. As a new inmate, she’ll likely be assigned to work in food service, as a unit orderly, or in the maintenance shop, according to the prison handbook. Chrisley may also have to participate in an inmate financial responsibility program, which includes developing a plan to meet any of her financial obligations. She’ll also be able to participate in recreation and education programs.

Chrisley will be allowed to purchase various items at the prison commissary. She can spend up to $360 a month (if she has the funds) on personal care items such as deodorant, soap, shampoo, and toothpaste; over-the-counter medications; snacks, canned goods, spices, and other food; and miscellaneous items such as playing cards, a radio, watch, greeting cards, photo album, and sewing kit.

Todd Chrisley is in prison in Florida

While Julie Chrisley is in prison in Kentucky, her husband Todd Chrisley will serve his 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. The minimum security prison camp is home to 350 male inmates.

Todd’s life at FPC Pensacola will be similar to Julie’s stay at FMC Lexington. He’ll have to work, keep his living area clean, and will be able to participate in education and recreation programs. Some inmates at this facility are assigned to work at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Visitors are permitted on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as holidays.

