Justin Timberlake Isn’t Credited on ‘Where Is the Love?’ Because It Interfered With ‘Justified’

Justin Timberlake has long been one of the world’s most popular and enduring performers. He originally rose to fame as a member of the boy band NSYNC, only to break out as a solo artist. As a singer, dancer, and actor, Timberlake has won many awards and honors. He’s also collaborated with many other high-profile artists, including the popular group Black Eyed Peas. In 2003, Timberlake joined forces with the groundbreaking hip-hop group on the song “Where Is the Love?” a tune that made waves with critics and fans. But, interestingly enough, Timberlake didn’t receive credit for the tune when it was first released.

Justin Timberlake lent his vocals to the Black Eyed Peas song ‘Where Is The Love?’

Singer Justin Timberlake (2nd from R) poses with Black Eyed Peas backstage during the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal on November 6, 2003 in Edinburgh, Scotland. | Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

“Where Is the Love?” was released in 2003 as the lead single from the Black Eyed Peas’ album Elephunk. The song became an important track for the group. It was the first to feature Fergie as an official member of the Black Eyed Peas. And it went on to achieve popularity with fans and critics. A deep song that discusses elements of post-9/11 anxiety as well as racism, terrorism, and war, “Where Is the Love?” proved that the Black Eyed Peas had what it took to remain at the top of the charts.

Timberlake, who worked as a writer on the song, also provided vocals for the track. At the time, he was one of the biggest stars in the world, fresh from the success of NSYNC. However, while fans might have easily recognized Timberlake’s signature high-pitched vocals in the song, the artist was notoriously absent from the music video and from any promotion for “Where Is the Love?”

Why wasn’t Justin Timberlake credited for ‘Where Is the Love?’?

According to Genius, Timberlake didn’t receive credit for “Where Is the Love?” for a very simple reason. At the time, he was busy promoting his brand-new solo album Justified. He also didn’t appear in the music video, although several guest performers (none of them major stars) mouthed along with his part of the song. Justified became a hit album for Timberlake, solidifying his status as a strong solo artist.

As for “Where Is the Love?” it became a signature track for the Black Eyed Peas. Will.i.am later revealed to The Telegraph that when he and other members of the group were writing the song, they had no idea that it would become such a success. They were just trying to find their footing as a group again, with Fergie relatively new to the fold.

Justin Timberlake collaborated again with the Black Eyed Peas for the 2016 remake of ‘Where Is the Love?’

Timberlake would eventually get another chance to collaborate on “Where Is the Love?” In 2016, he joined forces with the Black Eyed Peas once more, along with artists like Usher, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Diddy, to give a refresh to the iconic song. According to People, the song, dubbed “#WHEREISTHELOVE,” came with an updated video. This one featured Timberlake singing with the star-studded ensemble.

“I remember when the Paris attack happened, people would say, we need ‘Where Is The Love?’ again,” said will.i.am, explaining why the Black Eyed Peas decided to re-record the song. “And then Belgium happened. And then Turkey, and then Orlando, and then Philando, and Alton before him, and then Dallas. Everyone was calling on us, like, ‘We need that song again.'” For Timberlake’s fans, the music video was a chance to see him perform a song that already bore his distinctive style.

