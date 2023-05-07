Kacey Musgraves’ Copywriter Boyfriend ‘Did Not Know Who I Was’ When They Met

Kacey Musgraves is one of country music’s rising superstars. Her quirky style and haunting voice have ensured her the designation of a pop-culture icon, while her tendency to write hit songs has kept her name in the headlines, year after year. While Musgraves understands that she’s a topic of extreme interest amongst fans, she prefers to keep her personal life to herself, only rarely opening up about her romances. However, Musgraves has no problem raving about how much she loves her boyfriend and has dished several times about the unique way they met, and why she appreciates the fact that he doesn’t follow popular music.

Kacey Musgraves was married to Ruston Kelly

acey Musgraves performs during the 2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Musgraves has been making music since the early 2000s, but she didn’t hit her stride in Nashville until 2018, when her album, Golden Hour, was released. The album contained hit tunes like “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies,” and Musgraves went on to win multiple awards. Ever since, Musgraves has been a country music staple, becoming well-known for her ethereal singing voice and heartfelt lyrics. She regularly sells out music festivals around the world and has fans of all ages, lifestyles, and interests.

Even as Musgraves was becoming a star, her romance with singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly was developing. The two started dating in 2016 and were married just about a year later, in October 2017. Ultimately, the marriage lasted just three years, with the couple announcing their divorce in the summer of 2020. In the wake of her divorce, Musgraves told Time magazine that “I’ve done so much processing. At the end of the day, knowing that you did all you could gives you permission to move forward. Sometimes the universe just has other plans.”

Who is Kacey Musgraves dating now?

A year after her divorce from Kelly, Musgraves was linked to copywriter Cole Schafer. According to Us Magazine, Schafer and Musgraves were spotted on a sweet date in New York City, holding hands and very much acting like a couple. By the summer, the “Simple Times” singer and Schafer had made their relationship Instagram official, sharing several snapshots and raving about each other to their followers.

The singer told Time that she’s proud to share her relationship with Schafer, in spite of the perils of being in the spotlight: “I don’t really want to keep things private, because I’m proud of the love that I have. I’m very happy. It’s natural to want to share that. And I don’t want to come across like a robot—I think people like me because I share who I am. But you also have to remember that you are under a magnifying glass, and it can get picked apart.”

What did Kacey Musgraves reveal about her first meeting with her boyfriend?

Musgraves and Schafer are in different industries but they have something in common – they both have a deep understanding of the written word and love pursuing creative projects. According to BuzzFeed, Schafer works as a copywriter in Nashville. While he lives around a lot of country music stars, Schafer apparently doesn’t really follow the industry, with Musgraves admitting to the New York Times that her boyfriend definitely didn’t recognize her when they first met.

“He did not know who I was, which I loved,” Musgraves said. “A handful of grown men come out, and they’re sweating trying to keep up with you on the sidewalk. It feels very predatory.” Musgraves and Schafer are still going strong, two years after they first crossed paths – so clearly, something is working well between them.