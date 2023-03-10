Kacey Musgraves on Her Musical Similarities to Willie Nelson

Kacey Musgraves was met with some opposition regarding her early songs — most notably Same Trailer Different Park’s “Follow Your Arrow.” In an interview, the artist mentioned her song in relation to Willie Nelson’s music, saying the “double standard” in country music is “interesting.”

Are Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson friends?

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson perform during the 53rd annual CMA Awards I Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Musgraves is a Grammy Award-winning country artist, often sharing her support for musicians like Dolly Parton and Nelson. There was even some overlap between Musgraves and Nelson, with the artists performing “On the Road Again” at the Palomino Festival.

Musgraves recorded a cover of “Are You Sure” with the country legend, naming it as one of her favorite songs by Nelson (and Buddy Emmons.)

Kacey Musgraves said her songs are similar to Willie Nelson, ‘it’s no darker than them’

Although she eventually found success, Musgraves had issues releasing songs like “Merry Go ‘Round.” During an interview with The Guardian, Musgraves specifically noted the reaction to “Follow Your Arrow,” and the pushback she faced before its debut.

“If you look at the roots of country music, the songs that Willie Nelson has written or Hank Williams wrote, it’s no darker than them,” Musgraves said. “So I find the double standard interesting.”

Nelson often detailed love and loss in his originals. His track “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” could be interpreted about his own marital problems.

“It’s not groundbreaking heathen ideas I’m writing about — but also not surprised because I know that country is the last bastion of the music industry that has a problem with things that other genres don’t,” she noted in the same interview.

“So I went into it knowing I was pushing some buttons, but also thinking that was ridiculous at the same time,” Musgraves added. “I was told that ‘Follow Your Arrow’ would tank on country radio and they weren’t wrong, it did.”

What is ‘Follow Your Arrow’ by Kacey Musgraves about?

In 2013, Musgraves included “Follow Your Arrow” on Same Trailer Different Park, a controversial choice, at the time, for the country music scene. The overarching theme was the importance of individuality — even if it results in judgment from others. There were some references to drug use, abstinence, and the LGBTQ community.

“So, make lots of noise,” Musgraves sings in the chorus. “Kiss lots of boys / Or kiss lots of girls / If that’s something you’re into / When the straight and narrow / Gets a little too straight / Roll up a joint, or don’t / Just follow your arrow / Wherever it points.”

Musgraves often advocates for the LGBTQ community, releasing “Rainbow” on Golden Hour and performing “Rainbow Connection” alongside Nelson at the CMA Awards.

Other Musgraves originals detailed darker aspects of her personal life, including 2021’s full-length album Star-Crossed, inspired by her divorce from Ruston Kelly. Now, music by the “Follow Your Arrow” singer is available on most major streaming platforms.