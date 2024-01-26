'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry 'cried more' over her newborn twins being in the NICU than she did when she got her 'terrifying' C-section.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is getting candid with fans over her recent experience having twins. Kailyn had a C-section in late 2023 to give birth to the twins she had with Elijah Scott. The babies had to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit. Now, Kailyn’s opening up about the experience and how she “cried more” when they were in the NICU than she did when getting a C-section.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry ‘cried more’ over her twins being in the NICU than when she got a C-section

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is sharing more about her experience having twins on her podcast, Barely Famous. She sat down with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, to discuss the scary ordeal of the twins heading to the NICU. Kailyn gave birth to the twins five weeks early and wasn’t able to hold them until 24 hours after their birth. The babies then stayed in the NICU for weeks.

“The NICU is an emotional rollercoaster …. I don’t think that you ever go in thinking, ‘We could end up in the NICU,'” Kailyn said. “Maybe I’m naive for thinking that, but … the word NICU, seeing NICU, the thought of NICU, what I know of the NICU had never even crossed my mind even if there was a complication. So, the NICU is a journey that nobody can prepare you for.”

Kailyn explained that her son, Rio, spent time in the NICU, but not nearly as much time as her newborn twins. While visiting her twins in the intensive care unit, she got to know the families who also had babies there. Some of the families had babies in the NICU for “months.”

The Teen Mom 2 star cried a lot regarding the experience. “I said I have my own therapist, but I’m away from my infant, and my infant is away from her twin. And I feel like that in and of itself was enough for me to cry,” she added.

“I cried a lot,” Kailyn added. “I probably cried more for the NICU journey than for the C-section.”

Kailyn Lowry said her newborn daughter didn’t have any ‘feeding cues’

Kailyn Lowry from ‘Teen Mom 2’ | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

On her podcast, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry discussed the differences in her newborn twins. She referred to her son as Baby A and her daughter as Baby B. While talking about Baby B, she said she grew concerned because the infant didn’t have typical “feeding cues.”

“I wanted to know if what I was seeing was normal,” Kailyn explained. “I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. Like, she would just sleep through feeding. She’d never have any feeding cues. And then when I tried to feed her, she would not take a bottle.”

“He’s in the NICU for some of the same reasons. But also, he’s taking a bottle. He’s not having an issue with that. And then she was just sleeping all the time.”

She admitted feeling ‘terrified’ of a C-section before having one

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry spoke about her experience having a C-section for the birth of the twins before talking about her NICU experience. While speaking on her podcast, Barely Famous, Kailyn admitted to feeling “terrified” of a C-section before having one.

“I cried a lot mainly out of absolute fear of the C-section,” Kailyn explained. “Because I had never had a C-section before. I was terrified. I was just like, ‘I don’t love this idea.’ But I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached.”

She noted that she experienced “shakes and freezing” after the morphine wore off. “And I remember having Elijah stand and watch me in the shower with the shower curtain open because I thought I was going to die,” she continued. “I was convulsing. … It was the craziest thing.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.