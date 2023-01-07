‘Kaleidoscope’ Cast: Why Judy Actor Rosaline Elbay Looks So Familiar

Kaleidoscope is the latest Netflix original series to gain traction on the platform, drawing viewers with its all-star cast and unique approach to storytelling. Fans will recognize talent like Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito and You‘s Tati Gabrielle from the jump. However, they may have a harder time placing other faces from the series. Judy has caught viewers’ attention as they watch Kaleidoscope Season 1 — but where might they recognize actor Rosaline Elbay from?

Judy takes part in Leo’s heist in ‘Kaleidoscope’

Judy is a member of Leo’s (Giancarlo Esposito) gang in Kaleidoscope, taking part in the big heist he has planned. Rosaline Elbay’s character is the chemist of the group, there to ensure that all the necessary explosions go off as intended. She’s also shown to have some complex relationships with other members of the team — from her contentious husband, Bob (Jai Courtney), to Leo’s old cellmate, Stan (Peter Mark Kendall).

With all the explosive drama surrounding Judy, viewers have become interested in the character. But who is the actor who plays her? Here’s where you may have seen Kaleidoscope cast member Rosaline Elbay before.

Why Judy actor Rosaline Elbay might look familiar

Judy Goodwin is played by Rosaline Elbay in Kaleidoscope, and viewers might recognize the actor from elsewhere. Elbay has appeared in a handful of other projects, most of which came out over the last few years. As such, there’s a chance those who keep up with new TV shows and movies have caught more of her performances.

According to IMDb, Elbay played Amani in Hulu’s comedy series, Ramy, from 2019 to 2020. She also portrayed Sarah in the thriller series Qabeel, appearing in a total of 30 episodes.

In addition to her other television roles, Elbay’s acting history includes the 2019 film Diamond Dust, as well as shorts Fork & Knife and The Isis. If you’ve seen any of those, you’ve likely come across her work.

Of course, Kaleidoscope promises to become on of Elbay’s biggest projects to date. Viewers can watch her portrayal of Judy Goodwin by checking out the series on Netflix.

Watch ‘Kaleidoscope’ on Netflix

I came up with a bunch of different orders to watch Kaleidoscope in so you don’t have to pic.twitter.com/FE6IiwjzM9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023

Kaleidoscope started streaming on Netflix on Jan. 1, and it’s already become a hot topic of conversation online — especially because fans can watch it in multiple viewing orders. The episode titles each represent different colors, and viewers can embrace multiple starting-off points for Leo’s heist.

As far as which viewing order is best for Kaleidoscope, the answer depends on who you ask. Wherever you dive in, you’re in for an entertaining ride — complete with compelling performances from the cast.

Catch Rosaline Elbay as Judy in Kaleidoscope, which is now streaming on Netflix.

