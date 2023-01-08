‘Kaleidoscope’: Complete Cast and Character Guide for the Netflix Series

The Netflix series Kaleidoscope is finally available on Netflix. Kaleidoscope offers fans a non-linear viewing experience, telling the story of an elaborate heist in any order viewers choose to watch. Since the series can be viewed out of order, it might initially be difficult to keep some of the characters straight. Here’s our complete guide to the important players in Kaleidoscope, as well as who portrays them.

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap and Paz Vega as Ava Mercer in ‘Kaleidoscope’ | Netflix

Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) is the criminal mastermind in the Netflix series ‘Kaleidoscope’

Giancarlo Esposito’s character Leo Pap leads a group of criminals who plan to unlock a seemingly unbreakable vault and make off with a massive payday. Leo became a thief from a young age and couldn’t resist a life of crime.

He is intelligent, driven, and detail-oriented, maybe even enough to get away with the perfect heist. Esposito is an actor known for his portraying Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

Rosaline Elbay and Jai Courtney play husband and wife Judy and Bob Goodwin

Also, a part of Leo Pap’s team as husband and wife Bob and Judy Goodwin. Judy works as the crew’s demolition expert. Clever and eccentric, she is a talented force to be reckoned with. Bob is a safe cracker who loves pushing people’s buttons but has a temper and insecurities of his own.

Rosaline Elbay is known for her roles in the Hulu series Ramy while Jai Courtney has starred in films such as A Good Day to Die Hard, I, Frankenstein, and The Exception.

Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin in ‘Kaleidoscope’ | Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Ava Mercer (Paz Vega) works as Leo’s weapon specialist

Paz Vega portrays Ava Mercer, a lawyer and the weapons specialist for Leo’s crew. Ava is bold, cunning, and passionate about the people she cares about. Vega is a Spanish actor who became known for in comedy television series 7 vidas.

Stan Loomis (Peter Mark Kendall) and RJ Acosta Jr (Jordan Mendoza) round out Leo’s crew

Peter Mark Kendall joins the cast as Stan Loomis, a smuggler who was Leo’s cellmate in prison years ago. Stan has “a mouth that never stops running and the heart of a hopeless romantic,” according to Den of Geek. Kendall has appeared in TV series such as Girls, Chicago Med, The Americans, and Gotham.

Jordan Mendoza’s character RJ Acosta is the final member of Leo’s crew. RJ is an engineer and skilled mechanic who serves as the team’s driver. Although he might not have the best people skills, RJ gets the chance to be an asset to the team. Mendoza has appeared in Human Resources and ZIWE, as well as working as a writer and producer.

Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell) is a security expert in Netflix’s ‘Kaleidoscope’

In the Netflix series Kaleidoscope, Rufus Sewell portrays Roger Salas, a former thief who was Leo’s partner years ago. Now Roger runs a corporate security firm called “SLS,” which serves to stop criminals from breaking into vaults. Sewell is a British actor who has appeared in films such as Hamlet, A Knight’s Tale, and Old.

Tati Gabrielle’s character Hannah Kim wears many hats

Tati Gabrielle’s character Hannah Kim is particularly interesting. Hannah works as the head of digital security at SLS. She is also Leo Pap’s daughter. Ambitious and adaptable, Hannah straddles two very different worlds in the Netflix series. Gabrielle is known for appearing in the Netflix shows, You and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

FBI Agents Nazan Abbasi (Niousha Noor) and Samuel Toby (Bubba Weiler) work to take down the group of thieves

Niousha Noor plays FBI Agent Nazan Abbasi in the Netflix series Kaleidoscope. Nazan has a personal history with Ava Mercer and is determined to bring her down. However, Nazan’s dedication might end up distracting her from what matters most. Noor is perhaps best known for playing Donya on HBO’s Here and Now.

Nazan’s partner, Agent Samuel Toby, has a pretty obvious crush on her. While he wants to help Nazan take down Leo’s crew, Sam also grows concerned about his partner’s obsession with the case. Weiler has appeared in TV shows such as Pose, Dopesick, and Blue Bloods.

All episodes of Kaleidoscope are currently streaming on Netflix.