‘Kaleidoscope’: How to Watch the Netflix Series in Chronological Order

The new Netflix series Kaleidoscope does not need to be watched in chronological order. In fact, the show isn’t meant to be watched in any particular order at all. Kaleidoscope is a non-linear series. Its eight episodes can be viewed in any order the viewer chooses. However, some fans may want to watch the events of the show unfold in chronological order. Here’s how to do it.

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap and Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis in ‘Kaleidoscope’ | Netflix

What is ‘Kaleidoscope’ about?

The Netflix series Kaleidoscope is a non-linear streaming experience. The series follows a group of thieves led by Leo Pap. They plan to rob a seemingly unbreakable safe and make off with a $7 billion payday. The story spans over 25 years, but the episodes can be watched in any order.

“Being able to move around and watch different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters. There are questions that are going to be asked in one episode that are answered in another episode,” creator Eric Garcia told Tudum.

“Similarly, there’ll be answers in an episode that you’re watching that you don’t even know are answers to something until you see the question when you watch another episode.”

How to watch ‘Kaleidoscope’ in chronological order

For fans who want to watch the series in chronological order, here’s how to do it. Begin with the Violet episode, which takes place 24 years before the heist. This episode explores Leo Pap’s life with his wife and young daughter and his brief attempt to leave a life of crime behind.

In the Green episode set seven years before the heist, Leo is serving time in prison with his cellmate, Stan Loomis. An upsetting piece of information prompts him to break out with Stan’s help and begin plotting to take down Roger Salas.

The Yellow episode takes place six weeks before the heist. Leo assembles his crew and a plan for robbing a seemingly unbreakable vault, but first, the group must secure seed money. In the Orange episode, three weeks before the heist, Leo’s team hits a few snags in their plan.

I came up with a bunch of different orders to watch Kaleidoscope in so you don’t have to pic.twitter.com/FE6IiwjzM9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023

Five days before the heist in the Blue episode, Leo and his team set the wheels in motion and break down the heist into seven steps. The White episode contains the heist itself.

Next, the Red episode takes place the morning after the heist. Leo’s team regroups and discuss what went wrong. Finally, the Pink episode jumps forward to six months after the heist.

The White episode is supposed to be viewed last

Max Casella guest stars in an episode of Kaleidoscope. While speaking with New York Live, the actor made it clear that the White episode is supposed to be viewed last.

“You can watch any of the first seven in any order, but you have to watch them all, and then you’ll unlock the finale, which is the heist itself,” the actor stated. However, there isn’t actually anything stopping viewers from watching White before the other episodes.

All episodes of Kaleidoscope are currently streaming on Netflix.