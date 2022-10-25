Kane Brown Asks God to Send Him Song Titles in His Dreams Before Going to Sleep

Country music is known for tackling heartbreak and other real-life topics head-on. After all, the most popular music often comes out of something personal. But Kane Brown recently confessed his best ideas come straight from his dreams.

In fact, the popular singer often asks God directly to send him song titles before he goes to sleep.

Kane Brown released his first studio album back in 2016

Since his debut album in 2016, Brown has redefined country music by embracing not only his multiracial identity but also many different musical influences. But he began his career in a much more straightforward way, by sharing videos of himself performing popular hits by artists like George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Lee Brice.

But although he was beginning to go viral on Facebook, what set Brown apart was what he did next. The artist teased his original song, “Used to Love You Sober,” which became his first hit. In a recent interview, he admitted that the song came to him in a dream. So naturally, he went straight to the source when developing new song ideas.

Kane Brown seeks divine intervention to keep his music fresh

On the Zach Sang Show, Brown confessed his prayers often include requests for new material. “Sometimes when I go to sleep, I ask God to give me song titles when I’m going to bed,” he told the host. Later on, he clarified that, while he doesn’t discuss faith often, an experience early in his career led him committed to “following [his] gut.” Without it, his career might not have happened.

In 2013, Brown recounts how he was put into a boy band, Restless Road, during auditions for The X-Factor in 2013. Struck with a bad feeling about it, he declined that opportunity and then later regretted it after Restless Road landed in fourth place during the competition.

Of course, Brown eventually found his way to a successful solo career. And in a wild instance of bringing things full circle, he even signed Restless Road to his record label.

Kane Brown’s ‘Different Man’ sees him further distinguish himself

While Brown has often relied on his dreams to help point him in the right creative direction, this wasn’t the case for his latest album. He explained that none of 2022’s Different Man stemmed from his dreams. Although he doesn’t clarify, it’s easy to imagine four years away from the industry led him to be a bit more cautious this time.

After all, a whole pandemic had occurred between Brown’s 2018 album Experiment and its follow-up. Brown grappled with many complex emotions during quarantine and put them into his single “Grand.” There’s no telling whether he’s still praying for new song titles, however.

