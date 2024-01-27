During an interview, Kane Brown explained the appeal of “Thunder in the Rain.” He hit the nail on the head!

One of Kane Brown’s best country songs is “Thunder in the Rain.” During an interview, the “Thank God” singer explained the appeal of “Thunder in the Rain.” He hit the nail on the head! “Thunder in the Rain” almost made it to the pop charts but missed the mark by just a little bit.

Kane Brown’s ‘Thunder in the Rain’ is a driving song, like some of the best country songs

During a 2020 interview with The Standard, Brown said he worried he would not connect to fans during his early career. “I was a nervous wreck coming into the country music scene, and I did feel like I had to dress a certain way and do certain things,” he said. “Now I’m at a point where I can do my own thing. I don’t push too hard to break no boundaries, but I do break boundaries.”

In a 2016 interview with Digital Journal, the “Used to Love You Sober” singer discussed the vibes of “Thunder in the Rain.” “It’s a fast-paced, roll-your-windows-down song that you can jam to,” he said. “I love the stories in country music and the connection with the fans. I feel that country music has the most loyal fan base, where everyone is a huge family.”

Brown’s comments show that “Thunder in the Rain” does everything a good country song is supposed to do. Country and Western songs are often great songs for driving, which is part of the reason so many country tracks revolve around trucks. In addition, the genre is often known for its evocative storytelling. “Thunder in the Rain” is an emotional portrait of a whirlwind romance — even if it goes a little heavy on the Auto-Tune.

Kane Brown hopes his fans connect to him so much that he motivates them

Brown was asked if he had any advice for his fans. “Never give up, and keep writing music and keep working hard,” he said. “Try to make the internet your force.”

The “One Thing Right” star hoped fans would learn from him. “I’m just trying to be farther than I was yesterday, and I will keep moving forward and staying positive,” he said. “I want to be a motivator to kids, and to people that are down on themselves, and hopefully, I can bring them up.”

How ‘Thunder in the Rain’ performed on the country chart and the pop chart

“Thunder in the Rain” reached No. 30 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts, lasting there for eight weeks. The tune appeared on the album Kane Brown. That album topped the Top Country albums chart for 12 weeks, staying there for a whopping 317 weeks altogether.

“Thunder in the Rain” reached No. 22 for a week on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100. That’s the equivalent of No. 122 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, the album Kane Brown reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and charted there for 217 weeks, which is staggering.

Brown wanted to connect with fans. “Thunder in the Rain” and his self-titled album seemed to have done just that.