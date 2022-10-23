How Kane Brown’s Fans Knew He Was Engaged Before It Was Announced

Kane Brown has expanded country music’s reach through his genre-blending sound. But some of his fans are so enthusiastic they pay perhaps too much attention to the award-winning artist. At least that’s what happened when Brown’s fans spoiled the news of his engagement to now-wife Katelyn Jae before the singer could announce it.

Kane Brown released his 1st studio album in 2016

Brown’s first studio album dropped in 2016. But by then, the singer had already begun developing a sizable fan base. In 2014, Brown started posting Facebook videos of his performing covers of country hits. Thanks to that viral momentum, he successfully launched his first original song, “Used to Love You Sober,” and attracted the attention of major labels.

Before long, Brown’s breakthrough hit appeared on the 2016 EP Chapter 1, released on RCA Nashville. That same year, the label released Brown’s self-titled debut, featuring hits “What Ifs” and “Heaven.” Another album, Experiment, followed in 2018. By that point, Brown and his fans had established a firm bond propelling his career.

Fans announced Kane Brown’s engagement

On The Bobby Bones Show earlier this year, Brown explained that an innocent slip-up led fans to pick up on the fact that he and Katelyn Jae were engaged. So they became more careful with the news of their second child, born in late 2021.

“Our engagement, when I asked her to marry me, we did just a regular video in the car. People saw the ring on her finger. So our fans announced that we were engaged. So [with our second child,] we were like, ‘We want this,’ to say that we’re having a baby on our own terms.”

Over the years, Brown and his wife have learned how to navigate social media better. But their desire to release personal details at their discretion certainly has merit.

The couple kept Katelyn’s 2nd pregnancy a secret

When they realized they were expecting another child, Katelyn and Kane Brown didn’t just aim to announce the baby when they felt the time was right. They decided to keep the entire pregnancy a secret, he told The Bobby Bones Show.

“I think she was already four months pregnant, and we were like, ‘When are we going to announce it?’ And she was like, ‘I think I want to just keep it a secret,’ because last time — and I’m not bashing anybody — I sent a picture to my older brother. And he put it on social media before we announced it. So everybody already knew about it, and it was kind of upsetting.”

With how much Kane Brown opens up about his emotions through music, it’s a wonder this frustration with fame hasn’t been a more prominent theme in his songs, at least not yet.

