Kane Brown is Ready to Make a Jump to Filmmaking

Kane Brown might have taken the world of country music by storm. But the singer sees that success as just the beginning of what he’s capable of. Brown has, in some ways, helped bring country music to a new audience. And he recently announced he hopes to attract audiences all over again by making a jump to filmmaking.

Kane Brown often credits his success to his ‘crazy dreams’

In a recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Brown discussed how he “used to have crazy dreams,” one of which even gave him the idea for his hit single “Used to Love You Sober.”

Considering that this self-released song serves as the foundation for Brown’s entire career, it’s fair to say he has a good reason to trust his gut when it comes to his creative vision.

“Used to Love You Sober” was the lynchpin that catapulted Brown’s first EP, Chapter 1, to success. And his record deal and all the music he’s released since then are based on that track and Brown’s series of Facebook videos covering hits by artists like Alan Jackson and George Strait. But Brown has bigger plans for his career in show business, he revealed.

Kane Brown admits he’s gearing up to make movies soon

Brown told Zach Sang Show in 2022 that he’s started a production company and is all set to start making movies. However, he has an obstacle standing in his way, one that goes right back to his complex relationship with his own dreams.

“I’ve wanted to start making movies. … We’ve talked about doing stuff like that. But that’s the thing. I haven’t gotten to the point where I just wake up and write [my dreams] down. But I have got to the point where I remember them so good, I tell them to my team. But my team hasn’t started writing them down.”

In addition, Brown has previously said he auditioned for a movie musical, delivering a performance that “surprised” executives. So it seems that he might be ready to leap onto the big screen sooner rather than later or as soon as he and his team get on the same page.

Kane Brown’s latest album sees him take more risks than ever

Although Brown might not be quite ready to light up the silver screen, he continues to push the evolution of his music career. 2022’s Different Man sees him dig deeper than ever in blending country music and R&B music into his own distinctive style.

Among other things, the album reflects Brown’s own experience with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. His single “Grand,” in particular, touches on his time in quarantine. And if the warm reviews of Different Man are any indication, then it might very well be among the best work of his career.

