Kane Brown Said He Was a ‘Loser’ in School

Country singer Kane Brown has established his own distinct corner of the genre. From the beginning, he has made his own way in the music industry. And Brown has continued to break down doors and inspire fans with every album he released. But back in his school days, the future award-winning country artist didn’t feel like a star but a “loser.”

Kane Brown became a viral sensation before his first album hit

Brown’s success in the music industry all goes back to Facebook. On the social media platform, he began releasing videos of himself singing hits by artists like Alan Jackson and George Strait in 2014. That eventually led up to the release of his own original song, “Used to Love You Sober.” Brown credits that track with getting him noticed and earning him a record deal.

Following his 2016 EP Chapter 1, Brown released his self-titled debut album soon thereafter. In 2018, his sophomore album Experiment helped him further establish himself as an artist with more on his mind and other genres than country in his toolkit. And fans continue to flock to his music for a country experience like few others out there right now.

Kane Brown admits he was a ‘loser’ who escaped through music

Brown recently stopped by the Zach Sang Show, and during the lengthy interview, the singer opened up about how he felt like a loser in school and the role music played in his life then.

“When I was going through child abuse or anything crazy in life… I was always the loser in school. I was great at sports but could never find a connection of friends other than other losers. We hung out together. But music was my escape. … So I always had all the music. And I never realized music was in my life that much. I told myself if I ever became an artist, I would try to do everything.”

Brown’s story isn’t too dissimilar from that of other artists. After all, the arts often help inspire, guide, and uplift adolescents who are trying to sort out who they are and their path in life. But Brown has proven, perhaps better than most, how willing he is to try new and different things.

Kane Brown has broken barriers in country music

Brown’s 2022 album Different Man shows another side of him. Following a four-year gap since Experiment, Brown’s only release since then was an EP called Mixtape, Vol. 1. Largely comprised of older songs from his archive, this was never meant to take his career to the next level. Different Man is another story.

The first album of his own Brown has co-produced, Different Man features the most ambitious blend of genres in Brown’s career thus far. And his single “Grand” sees him open up about how quarantine affected his perspective on his life and career thus far.

