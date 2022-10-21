Why Kane Brown and His Wife Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

Country music fans are among the most passionate out there. Perhaps that’s because the subject matter of so many songs in the genre comes from a deeply personal place. Whatever the reason, country star Kane Brown has admitted he and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, have gone to extremes to keep their private life — including her second pregnancy — out of the headlines.

Kane Brown married his wife Katelyn in 2018

Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown at the CMA Awards on Nov. 10, 2021 | John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Kane Brown’s first foray into music started in 2014. The budding singer-songwriter began posting videos to Facebook of himself singing songs by some of his idols, including George Strait and Alan Jackson. Eventually, Brown released his first original hit, “Used to Love You Sober,” landing him a record deal and launching a successful music career.

Brown’s personal life has developed along with the rise of the now-29-year-old’s career. He proposed to then-girlfriend Katelyn Jae in 2017. And the happy couple tied the knot in the fall of 2018. Just over a year later, the two welcomed their first daughter. But when Katelyn got pregnant a second time, Kane Brown and his wife decided to handle the news differently.

Kane Brown and his wife had a plan for the birth of their 2nd second child

In a February 2022 appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, Kane Brown discussed how the news broke about his wife’s first pregnancy and why it informed how they approached her second pregnancy.

“I think she was already four months pregnant, and we were like, ‘When are we going to announce it?’ And she was like, ‘I think I want to just keep it a secret’ because last time — and I’m not bashing anybody — I sent a picture to my older brother. And he put it on social media before we announced it. So everybody already knew about it, and it was kind of upsetting.”

Most expectant couples — particularly those becoming parents for the first time — understand the level of care that goes into breaking the news to friends and family. So one can hardly blame the Browns for wanting to control the news regarding their second child.

The country star wrote ‘For My Daughter’ in 2018

Kane Brown and his wife welcomed their second daughter in December 2021. And it’s likely some fans wonder whether the country star will pen a tribute to his second child. After all, Brown was inspired by his relationship with his father to write the track “For My Daughter” for his 2018 album, Experiment.

On 2022’s Different Man, Brown opens up about how he’s feeling and how he’s changed. The singer even channeled his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic into his hit single “Grand.” So any tribute to his second daughter will likely have to wait until at least the next album.

