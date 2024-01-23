Country star Kane Brown's biggest song, "Thank God," is a duet with his wife, Katelyn Brown. That's one way to get the press interested in a relationship!

Country star Kane Brown’s biggest song, “Thank God,” is a duet with his wife, Katelyn Brown. That’s one way to get the press interested in a relationship! Despite the tune’s popularity, the “Bury Me In Georgia” singer said his wife has no intention of becoming an artist. Notable, “Thank God” was more prominent on the pop chart in the United States than the country chart.

Kane Brown’s ‘Thank God’ was a solo song before he made it a duet with his wife

Some of the biggest names in music have been married couples. Sonny & Cher. Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Captain & Tennille. In each of these cases, the couples in question were both full-time time musicians. “Thank God” is not part of this tradition.

During a 2022 interview with Billboard, Brown discussed his wife’s mindset. “She doesn’t want to be an artist — she just loves singing,” Brown said. “She’s always singing around the house and her voice is beautiful. We’ve been looking for songs and probably went through about five of them before we got this one from one of my writers at [publishing company] Verse 2 and it was supposed to be a solo song. We changed it to a duet, and she fell in love this song. Personally, I think it is the biggest song off the record.”

‘Thank God’ isn’t the only song Katelyn Brown sings with her husband while he’s on tour

The “Grand” singer discussed his wife’s appearances during his concerts. “We’ll have a nanny that can watch the kids while they are sleeping, and then Katelyn can be onstage and sing with me,” he said. “We’ll do ‘Thank God,’ and she’ll sing Lauren’s part on ‘What Ifs.'” “What Ifs” is Brown’s duet with fellow country singer Lauren Alaina.

Apparently, Katelyn is still getting used to touring. “Katelyn hasn’t done anything musically since she left Orlando, so we just gotta get her bearings, like learning how to use the in-ears [monitors] onstage,” Brown said. “She’s never used those before.”

How Kane Brown’s ‘Thank God’ performed on the pop charts and the country charts

“Thank God” reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 42 weeks. It is Brown’s highest-charting and longest-charting hit on the Billboard Hot 100. With all his success, he’s yet to have a top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100!

The tune didn’t last as long on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. There, “Thank God” reached No. 2 and spent 38 weeks on the chart. Perhaps country audiences were less enthusiastic about “Thank God” than pop audiences because the song incorporates some heavy R&B elements into its harmonies. Or maybe it represents the sort of sentimental “boyfriend country” love song that isn’t quite as popular as it was a few years ago.

The tune appeared on Brown’s third studio album, Different Man. That album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 55 weeks.

“Thank You” isn’t just a great song — it’s a lovely little postcard from a married couple.