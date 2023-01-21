Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Call Himself ‘the Old Guy Now Around The League’

Patrick Mahomes‘ team the Kansas City Chiefs are in the playoffs again and have sights set on returning to and winning the Super Bowl. This year things will be a little different if they get to the AFC Championship Game and face the Buffalo Bills as the teams will be playing at a neutral site.

Here’s what Mahomes had to say about that, plus why he now considers himself the “old guy” in the NFL.

Mahomes talks about being the ‘old guy in the league’

It wasn’t that long ago when Mahomes became the youngest quarterback in history to be named the Super Bowl MVP. But during his weekly guest spot on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio Kansas City‘s show The Drive, the host pointed out that he’s the oldest quarterback in the AFC playoffs.

Mahomes then replied: “Yeah, I’m 27. I got two kids. I got a family. I’m married. I’m like the old guy now around the league. I try to go out there and use the experience well and win some football games.”

Average age of Chiefs roster and older NFL quarterbacks

The average age of the Chiefs roster is 26, but when it comes to the quarterbacks in the NFL Mahomes is far from “the old guy.”

Some notable signal-callers older than Mahomes include his friend Aaron Rodgers who’s 39 as well as Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill, and Kirk Cousins who are all 34. And the GOAT Tom Brady who’s 45.

Mahomes’ thoughts on AFC playoff format after Damar Hamlin was hospitalized

In order to get to Super Bowl, the Chiefs need to win a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and then defeat either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Buffalo Bills the following week in the AFC Championship Game. If Mahomes and company face the Bills, the game will be played at a neutral site which is a decision the league made because the Bills-Bengals Week 17 matchup was declared a no-contest after the frightening Damar Hamlin situation.

The Chief’s star reflected on how he felt returning to work after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the game and was hospitalized for several days. “At the beginning of the week, you’re just hoping that Damar comes back out of it, with not having much information, praying, and everything like that,” Mahomes said. “As the week went on, you started getting better positive news. It helped you kind of focus and go out there a play a football game. For us, we were able to go out there, stay healthy, play, and get a win, and still show our support to him.”

He added: “On the field, we’re competitors and want to go out there and win … At the end of the day, we’re all trying to go out there to try and win the Super Bowl in the NFL and support our families, and no one ever wants anyone to get injured at all … Luckily, he’s been able to come out of it … You want to play the game, but at the same time, it’s just a game, and you want to make sure that he’s doing alright. At the beginning of the week and you didn’t know what was happening, it felt weird being in the building.”

From Matt Milano's Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back "on campus" in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023

As for the league’s decision, Mahomes shared: “I was ready for whatever the conclusion was going to be. It’s not going to be fair for everyone in any scenario. There are much bigger things they had to make sure was OK.”

Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 11 and three days later, was all smiles as he visited with his team at the Bills facility in Orchard Park.