Kanye West’s $11 Million Wyoming Ranch Was Just Taken off the Market

Kanye West is one of the most talented musical artists of today. The rapper has also demonstrated an acute business acumen with investments that cut across the board. West bought a multimillion-dollar property near Cody, Wyoming, a few years back, which he put on the market in 2021. The $11 million Wyoming ranch was just taken off the market. Why did that happen?

Inside the 12,000 sq. ft. ranch in Wyoming that Kanye West calls the Yeezy Campus

Kanye West likes putting his signature on almost everything he owns and touches. He and his family enjoyed some family vacations in Wyoming before his divorce from Kim Kardashian. West told GQ in 2020 that he had huge plans for the property, which stretched to almost 4,000 acres.

The ranch, called the West Lake Ranch or the Yeezy Campus (formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch), contains two lakes. One of the lakes has a vast population of various types of trout for fishing. The territory is also renowned for its wildlife, including mule, deer, antelope, elk, cows, and sheep.

The ranch has several scattered structures, including sleeping cabins that sprawl the driveway, an eating cabin, two large bans, and an adjoining upstairs lounge. The lounge is the rapper’s creative space where he goes to unleash the genius that we see in his projects.

It contains a home studio and, according to GQ, a business center with a whiteboard containing the words ‘Yeezy Business Development’ across it. West envisions a sustainable and holistic way of life with the ranch. He told the outlet that he intends to raise sheep and use the wool to make his clothing line in the future.

West envisions a “circular 100,000-person amphitheater” on the property and tapped creatives and industry geniuses like James Turrell, Axel Vervoordt, and Claudio Silvestrin to bring his vision to life.

West put the ranch on the market in 2021

Kanye West bought the extensive property in 2019 for $8 million, per the New York Post, but put it up for sale just two years later. According to Forbes, the listing contained an updated lodge with two bathrooms and a single bedroom. The lodge also contains a commercial kitchen.

The property was listed by JW Robinson of DBW Realty, who said that the property also underwent several upgrades, including adult and child go-carts on an asphalt track. Robinson further stated that new water systems were added that offer the highest quality of water for the ranch.

The Yeezy Campus was West’s first property before buying a second ranch that same year. The other ranch is known as Bighorn Mountain Ranch and is located 50 miles away in Greybull, Wyoming. West purchased the Bighorn Mountain Ranch for $14.5 million.

West put up the Yeezy Campus for sale for $11 million and followed it up with seven more commercial property listings for $3.2 million in the city of Cody, sparking rumors that he was leaving the state and abandoning his plans for a manufacturing hub.

Why did Ye take his $11 million ranch off the market

A little under a year after putting his 4,000-acre ranch up for sale, Kanye West pulled down the listing. The NY Post speculates that the rapper might have taken the property out of the market because he wasn’t getting any offers.

However, the outlet also posited that Ye might have decided to recant his decision to sell the ranch now that his ex-wife, Kardashian, is no longer dating SNL alum Pete Davidson, whose relationship sent the mogul on a tirade on social media. The timing is sketchy, but West’s reps didn’t comment on the matter, despite the publication reaching out.

