Kanye West’s Ex-Bodyguard Says He’s Making a Documentary About the ‘Craziness’ of His 15 Days With the Star

Kanye West’s ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis spent his younger years with the New York Police Department, earning recognition for his bravery and dedication. However, the lifelong New Yorker was seriously injured on the job and had to look for other opportunities. That led to his becoming a personal bodyguard for Hollywood celebrities, including Kanye West. And now, Stanulis says he’s developing a film about the “craziness” of his time working security for Ye.

Kanye West’s former bodyguard Steve Stanulis says he’ll never work for the artist again

Steve Stanulis worked for Kanye West for only 15 days in 2016. According to the former bodyguard, the music mogul fired him without warning only minutes before he was to escort Ye and his then-wife Kim Kardashian to the Met Gala.

Reports claim the rapper thought Stanulis had flirted with Kim. However, according to the bodyguard, that was not the case.

In 2020, Stanulis discussed his experience working for Ye on the Hollywood Raw podcast, where he called the artist the “neediest, moodiest, and worst tipper” he had ever worked for and one of his “least favorite people” with “crazy restrictions.” Stanulis also spoke of the time when Kanye, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, almost got into a brawl with the security detail guarding an Italian dignitary at the Waldorf Astoria.

Though Stanulis spent only a brief time working for the Wests, it was long enough for him to build a mountain of grievances against Ye for why he would never go back to work for him.

Stanulis says he’s making a documentary about the ‘craziness’ of his 15 days guarding Kanye West

Stanulis has reportedly been pitching the story of his time working with Kanye to various streaming platforms. The former NYPD officer and Chippendales dancer told Page Six in 2021 that two studios had approached him regarding the potential project. Stanulis revealed he enlisted the help of other former Kanye West bodyguards, including one who had lasted only five minutes with the rapper.

The ex-bodyguard says he worked with Ye in 2016 during pivotal points in the rapper’s career, including the Met Gala, New York Fashion Week, and Kanye’s infamous “meltdown” before a Saturday Night Live performance. Although Stanulis claims to have been one of Ye’s favorite security guys, he and the rapper have since become enemies.

After Stanulis complained about working for West in an interview with a UK publication in 2016, Ye threatened to sue him for $30 million, claiming the ex-bodyguard breached his confidentiality agreement.

Though a multimillion-dollar lawsuit would deter most people from recounting their experience, Stanulis is using the incident as the basis for the documentary 15 Days With Kanye. “It starts off with the $30 million lawsuit and works backward, with all the craziness,” Stanulis explained.

Why did the former cop pursue a career in entertainment?

Stanulis was a decorated member of the NYPD but switched to protecting A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio after getting injured on the job. In response to advice from his Hollywood clientele, the former cop decided to try his hand at acting.

Stanulis also branched into production. He produced and appeared in the short films Dick & Jane, Because of You, and the critically acclaimed feature picture The Invisible Life of Thomas Lynch, according to IMDb.

In a chat with Screen Rant, Stanulis explained how he moved from a career in law enforcement to entertainment. The actor/producer expressed that much of it happened by chance. “I was always just at the right place at the right time or the right place at the wrong time,” he said.

We’re curious to see what else Stanulis has to say about his time with Ye.