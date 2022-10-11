Kanye West Played an Adult Film During a Meeting With Adidas

Kanye West has expanded his work beyond the world of music over the years, breaking into the world of fashion with his Yeezy fashion line and collaborations with brands like Gap and Adidas. In a new documentary released by West, the rapper gave an inside look at a meeting he had with apparel conglomerate Adidas — and West playing an adult film during the meeting.

Kanye West had a longstanding business relationship with Adidas

Kanye West‘s Yeezy fashion line dates back to 2015 and was created in partnership with Adidas. In fact, the brand’s official name was Adidas Yeezy. Over the years, Adidas Yeezy has released several different models of shoes, as well as shirts, jackets, track pants, socks, slides, and even lingerie.

In 2020, Yeezy announced that it was entering another partnership with Gap. The Yeezy Gap arrangement was set to last 10 years and include many different fashion collaborations throughout that time. However, Kanye was unsatisfied with the deal and sought to end it. In September 2022, Gap announced that they would be winding down the partnership.

A new documentary showed Kanye played an adult film in a meeting with Adidas

In October 2022, amidst controversies for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at his Yeezy fashion show and making anti-Semitic comments online, Kanye released a 30-minute YouTube documentary titled Last Week.

One scene in the movie chronicles a meeting between Kanye and two Adidas executives, including chief creative officer Alasdhair Willis. The meeting took place the day after Kanye terminated his partnership with Gap in September 2022.

At one point in the meeting, Kanye pulls out his phone, plays an adult film on it, and shows one of the Adidas executives. “Is this a porn movie?” one of the men asks, and when West confirmed that it was, the man responded, “Jesus Christ.” West joked that the man in the movie sounded like one of the men in the room, while the executive moved the phone away from his face and uncomfortably pleaded with West, “Come on, man.”

West wanted to make a point with the video

West didn’t choose to play an adult film during a business meeting just for fun; the rapper wanted to drive a point home about how he viewed the Adidas Yeezy partnership moving forward. “You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business, and by the partnership,” he said.

One of the other men in the clip, who appeared to be part of West’s team, explained why West showed them the adult video. “What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point,” he said. “When someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations, it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you’ve kidnapped them.” West later demanded that one of his associates be made CEO of the company.

Kanye’s relationship with Adidas is under review

Kanye eventually stormed out of the meeting and told the Adidas execs they would rue crossing West and his vision. Adidas announced in October 2022 that the partnership with Yeezy, which was set to run through 2026, was under review following his White Lives Matter T-shirt stunt.

West, for his part, hasn’t been quiet about his discontent with Adidas. The Last Week clip was far from the first time West has aired out his grievances with the company, including accusing them of stealing his designs.

