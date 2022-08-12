Kardashian Fans Think Tristan Thompson’s Scandals ‘Carried’ Their Reality Shows in Recent Years

The Kardashians have been a staple in pop culture for the better part of a decade. Fans have grown up with the famous family’s reality show and have eagerly followed along with their triumphs, joys, and scandals.

Khloé Kardashian has been a part of many of those big moments – most notably, her relationship with NBA athlete Tristan Thompson has made headlines time and time again.

In the wake of Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, fans took to Reddit to discuss Thompson’s effect on the family’s legacy and how the drama associated with him might have even “carried” the Kardashian-Jenner reality shows.

Tristan Thompson has been involved in several cheating scandals

In April 2018, multiple media outlets reported that Thompson had been spotted with several mystery women, kissing and carrying on in a hookah lounge. Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s baby, even as headlines reported that the two had decided to continue their relationship in spite of the scandal. Less than a year later, in February 2019, another cheating scandal emerged.

The second cheating scandal involved Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Reportedly, Thompson had kissed Woods after a house party, prompting the Kardashian-Jenner family to cut ties with Woods. The scandal caused many fans to speak out on social media, calling for Kardashian to dump Thompson once and for good.

While Kardashian remained mum about her plans with Thompson, there were more cheating scandals to come. In January 2022, according to People Magazine, Thompson announced publicly that he had fathered a baby with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. While Thompson apologized to Kardashian in his statement, the reality star herself has not commented publicly on the exact nature of her relationship with the basketball player.

What do Reddit fans say about how Tristan Thompson ‘carried’ the Kardashian family’s reality shows?

Many fans don’t have much sympathy for Kardashian in the wake of the latest cheating scandal, with some claiming that she knows what to expect at this point. In a recent Reddit thread, however, many fans pointed out that Thompson’s drama could be responsible for helping to keep the famous family’s reality show empire going strong.

“I mean Tristan’s scandal has been the highly anticipated finale for the last four years. I feel like the rest of the season feels like fillers, and he is the main drama that everyone is waiting for lol,” one fan wrote.

“I low-key feel like Tristan has been carrying the show since 2018,” the original poster joked. “I mean, let’s not lie he’s probably one of the main reasons people are still keeping up lol.” Notably, the Kardashians ended their long-running E! reality series in 2021, only to debut a brand-new Hulu series in early 2022.

“Everybody carries that show but the people it’s about,” one poster wrote. “Kris is probably dying to have Pete add some content to the show. The men carry the show mostly.” With Kardashian having recently welcomed her second child with Thompson via surrogate, it’s likely that the drama will only continue in the years to come.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian started dating in 2016

Thompson and Kardashian’s story dates back to 2016 when the two first started seeing each other. They confirmed their romance in October of that year and quickly started posting loved-up snapshots on Instagram. In September 2017, a little over a year after they started dating, Kardashian and Thompson announced that they were expecting a baby.

According to Insider, fans were happy for Kardashian at first. After all, the reality star had been burned by her devastating marriage to Lamar Odom, and her relationship with Thompson seemed to be one that was based on mutual respect and trust. Unfortunately, the house of cards came falling down in April 2018, just days prior to Kardashian’s due date.

