Karrueche Tran Talks Her Personal Style Amid New Fashion Competition Series ‘Upcycle Nation’

Karrueche Tran has established herself as a true multifaceted artist. She’s proven herself as an actor, with critically acclaimed roles on shows like Games People Play. Aside from her work in front of the camera, Tran is a fashion influencer. Her style is praised by fans and critics. And with her work on a new fashion competition series, Tran is opening up about her personal style choices.

Karrueche Tran says her personal style is a mixture of everything

Before her introduction to the entertainment industry, Tran got her start in fashion as a stylist at Nordstrom. She met her ex on a styling job and since then has positioned herself as a top contender in the fashion world. Tran constantly makes the best-dressed lists on red carpets.

When speaking with us, the Emmy-award-winning actress detailed how her feelings inform her fashion. Despite her having access to luxury and expensive brands, she likes to mix things up.

“I love a little bit of everything. I love designer and luxury brands, but I also love the average brands,” she explained. It’s about how it makes you feel and how you look in the outfit. There can be a thrifting situation where somebody went and thrifted an outfit, say straight out of Goodwill, that could look like a designer outfit. I think fashion is just about what you make it and how you feel.”

She’s the EP, host, and judge of a new fashion competition series

Tran is taking her love of fashion to the next level. She’s the executive producer, a judge, and host of a new reality fashion competition series, Upcycle Nation. The show follows designers who alter, reimagine, and create pieces out of everyday items. The items range from everything from du-rags to curtains to even yoga balls. For Tran, the experience left her impressed and inspired.

As a lover of fashion, she’s always wanted to learn how to sew. Now, she says she’ll take the steps to do so. In the meantime, she can’t wait for the world to see how talented the designers are and they’ll hopefully learn that fashion can be recycled.

“I hope it just brings more awareness and people kind of understand, ‘Oh, shoot. Maybe I shouldn’t throw this big bag of clothes away in the trash. Maybe I should donate it, give it away, or how can we repurpose these old sweats into making something new that I can still wear today?’” she said.

The petite beauty has had a host of brand partnerships and released her own fashion and jewelry lines

Tran has collaborated with PrettyLittleThings on two collections thus far. The line features athletic leisure wear and more. As a petite woman, Tran understands that body positivity is all-inclusive, and though she deals with her own insecurities at times surrounding her size, she uses fashion as a way to help build confidence. She told PEOPLE Magazine that her vision for the line is “based around female empowerment and accepting ourselves for who we are and how we look, and being confident in our bodies.”

Aside from the collaboration, she’s also done makeup collaborations with ColourPop. She recently released a line of fashion jewelry inspired by her love of the ‘90s called Kae by Karrueche.