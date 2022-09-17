Kat Graham Had 86 Cents and Was Sleeping on Her Mom’s Floor When She Was Cast as Bonnie in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Kat Graham is an actor who has appeared in several popular TV shows and movies. However, before achieving success, Graham was struggling financially. In fact, just before she landed a significant role in The Vampire Diaries, Graham only had 86 cents to her name and was sleeping on her mom’s couch.

Kat Graham’s career

Graham started working in the entertainment industry at a young age.

In 1998, when she was 8 years old, Graham had a minor role in the film The Parent Trap. During her teenage years, she had small appearances on popular TV shows, such as Lizzie McGuire, Malcolm in the Middle, and The O.C. In 2009, Graham also acted in the movie 17 Again.

Graham’s big break came in 2009 when she landed the role of Bonnie Bennett on CW’s The Vampire Diaries. Graham started out as a supporting actor, but she went on to become one of the main actors in the series. She won two Teen Choice Awards for her work and was nominated for other awards as well.

In addition to being an actor, Graham is also passionate about music. She has been releasing her own songs since 2010, with some of her singles—such as “Put Your Graffiti on Me” and “Sometimes”—even charting on the U.S. Dance chart. Graham has released three studio albums and four EPs.

Kat Graham had only 86 cents before landing her breakthrough role in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Graham was not always a big name in Hollywood. In fact, as a teenager, Graham and her mother struggled financially, which made Graham want to work hard.

She told People in 2021, “[When] I was about 13, my mom and I were kind of on our own, and things got really difficult. We did not have a lot of money, and I had to work harder because I saw my mom, who’s so brilliant, so fierce, struggle.”

It took Graham years before she finally landed her breakthrough role in The Vampire Diaries. Just before that happened, she barely had any money in her bank account.

“I would watch these L’Oréal commercials of girls that I thought were just amazing. And they’d look you dead in the lens and they’d say, ‘Because you’re worth it,'” she shared. “I think when I booked Vampire Diaries, I was sleeping on my mom’s floor and I had 86 cents to my name and I would see that commercial and I’d feel like, yeah, I’m worth it, damn it, I’m worth it. Mommy, we’re worth it — even in poverty, living in these crappy apartments with no money and sometimes no food.”

Kat Graham’s net worth now

Graham has since created a great career in entertainment. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Graham is estimated to be worth around $3 million.

She continues to act and make music. Graham recently appeared in the Netflix film Love in the Villa. Earlier this year, she also starred in the movie Heatwave.

In June, she released an album titled Long Hot Summer. Additionally, Graham has been releasing music NFTs under the name Toro Gato.

