Kate Beckinsale ‘Worshiped’ ‘Sex and the City’ Star John Corbett While Working With Him

The Kate Beckinsale rom-com Serendipity was a much-needed balm for moviegoers in late 2001. As theatrical releases geared up again in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, the witty New York City-set comedy was seen as a bit of a risk at that moment. But, thanks to Beckinsale, John Cusack, and a great supporting actor turn by John Corbett, the film became an instant classic of the genre.

It turns out Beckinsale credits much of the film’s success, as well as her own comfort on set, to working with Corbett. The country music singer and longtime TV star was an easygoing presence and a key part of what makes Serendipity special.

‘Serendipity’ is a rom-com classic

The tumultuous moment that Serendipity was released is conspicuously absent from the film when viewed today. But that fact that it is remembered at all, given when and how it was released, is a testament to the film’s strength as a joyful romantic comedy. According to IMDb, it marked the moment when audiences were ready to laugh in theaters again, pulling in $77.5 million at the box office.

Serendipity tells the story of Sara Thomas (Beckinsale) and Jonathan Traeger (Cusack), who meet by chance in an NYC department store. After years apart, suddenly, their lives begin to intertwine — almost as if by fate. Wherever they go, they seem to keep running into each other.

Beckinsale and Cusack’s romance is, of course, the driving force of the film. But one of the most memorable aspects is Corbett, as “world famous lute player” Lars Hammond. And even with a heavy-hitter like Cusack in the lead role, Beckinsale thinks the Northern Exposure and Sex and the City actor was the funniest actor on the Serendipity set.

Kate Beckinsale loved working with John Corbett

Beckinsale isn’t as associated with comic acting these days. She made an intentional move to change her image by attaching herself to the Underworld series of horror/fantasy movies. But in Serendipity, her comic chops were on full display, selling a character that was written as foolish but acted in a more nuanced way. She credits Corbett with being a great help with that aspect of the performance.

“I literally couldn’t look at him without laughing, ever. I just worshiped him,” the actor told Vulture. “Even though his character was quite extreme, it was specific — he played this insane instrument and had a full character who was very weird.”

She goes on to praise his ability to make the pro lute player Lars seem both believable and absurd. Not many actors could make such a silly character work in a rom-com, after all. While the Underworld star moved on to mostly focus on ever-bigger blockbusters and Corbett stuck mainly to television, she still says the country singing actor is “one of my favorite people ever.”

Corbett played memorable 2000s characters in both ‘Serendipity’ and ‘Sex and the City’

It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy Corbett’s hilarious turn as Lars the Lute Player in Serendipity, Decider reports. The film starts at Christmastime. And while the bulk of the runtime takes place during warmer months, that cheerful holiday feel permeates the whole movie.

But if Serendipity isn’t the kind of film you’re in the mood for, there’s another way to see what Beckinsale saw in Corbett. He is best known for playing Aidan Shaw on Sex and the City. He was one of the great loves that came in and out of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. He’ll also be returning to the sequel series, …And Just Like That, sometime next year.

