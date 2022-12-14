Kate Chastain said Captain Lee Rosbach made the decision to step away from Below Deck for health reasons and joked that his departure gives him time for babysitting.

Chastain announced on Tuesday that she is pregnant with her first child and is due in May. She made a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which is when she addressed Rosbach’s departure, plus she spilled a little baby news.

Kate Chastain said Captain Lee is pleased with the decision he made to leave ‘Below Deck’

Chastain, who was Rosbach’s chief stew for six seasons of Below Deck said Rosbach was the one who made the decision to leave. “I just said, ‘So time for babysitting?'” Chastain joked on the WWHL After Show. “I really did. They live not far from me.”

Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain |Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“But I think he had a great run, ten years,” she added. “And it was his choice for health reasons, and I think he’s pleased with it.” Rosbach began Below Deck Season 10 by telling the crew he recently had back surgery. He thought he was healing, but his condition worsened. During the last episode, Rosbach told the crew he’s made the decision to leave the boat.

Kate said Captain Lee would be on ‘Below Deck’ for the duration

Chastain previously said Rosbach will always return to Below Deck for as long as he’s able. “He’s always coming back,” she said on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast. “I mean Captain Lee will probably be on Below Deck for as long as the show is on.”

“There is a saying that every good captain goes down with the ship and metaphorically Captain Lee would do that,” Chastain said. She also teased, “Coming up on the new season of Below Deck airing this fall on Bravo, there is a change that happens. That has never happened before in prior seasons. And Captain Lee may or may not be the captain some of the time.”

Is Kate Chastain having a boy or a girl?

Chastain also talked about her pregnancy on WWHL and shared that she’s due on May 8. She knows the baby’s gender but plans to keep that news to herself for a while. Chastain has also chosen a name. “I do have a name picked out,” she said. “Family name.”

Host Andy Cohen also wondered about Chastain’s support system. A few fans wondered if perhaps Chastain was engaged because she’s wearing a ring in the baby announcement photo. But she put engagement rumors to rest. “I’m … doing it solo,” she said about raising her child. “And perhaps with some help.”

“But I’m happy to do it alone,” she said. Adding earlier in the broadcast that she has always wanted to be a mother joking that Cohen was the father of her baby. “I think being a chief stew really trained me for [motherhood],” she said. And that the first skill she plans to teach her child is to do the dishes.