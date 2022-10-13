Kate Chastain From ‘Below Deck’ Says Kathy Hilton From ‘RHOBH’ Could ‘Scream’ at Her – and ‘Love Every Minute’

Below Deck star, Kate Chastain has fallen hard for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hils, tweeting that Kathy Hilton from RHOBH could yell at her, break her glasses and she’d like her even more.

Chastain, who has always been a loyal fan of The Real Housewives of New York City, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet last year that RHOBH definitely got her attention. She loved Erika Jayne’s storyline and appreciated the humor springboarding off of some of Hilton’s one-liners (Hunky Dory).

Kate Chastain would be fine if Kathy Hilton screamed ‘awful things’ at her

So Chastain couldn’t help but weigh on the current season’s drama that surrounds Lisa Rinna’s trauma over hearing Hilton’s off-camera meltdown in Aspen. Rinna became so upset about what Hilton told her, she said in the season finale it was eating away at her and could ultimately make her sick.

Kate Chastain and Kathy Hilton |Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Women’s Day/Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chastain viewed the situation very differently. “Kathy Hilton could yell and scream at me awful things while stomping on my own glasses and I would absolutely love every single minute of it and probably like her even more,” she tweeted.

Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City agreed. “AMEN! Drag me, Kathy!”

Kate joked about the ‘RHOBH’ theory that Kathy Hilton is jealous of Kyle Richards

Chastain also joked about Rinna’s theory that Hilton is “jealous” of her sister Kyle Richards. The season ended with everyone in suspense over what exactly Hilton said to Rinna. Rinna insisted that Hilton saved the worst remarks for her sister, sharing she planned to ruin everyone. She also suggested that perhaps Hilton was jealous of Richards because of her massive success.

Kathy Hilton could yell and scream at me awful things while stomping on my own glasses and I would absolutely love every single minute of it and probably like her even more #RHOBH — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) October 13, 2022

“Rinna has a point re: Kathy being jealous of Kyle. All of those *The Agency resorts and hotels are really taking over globally,” Chastain joked on Twitter. Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky owns real estate brokerage The Agency, meanwhile, Hilton’s husband comes from the Hilton Hotel empire and is the founder of the Hilton & Hyland real estate agency.

Chastain also joked about taking down Diana Jenkins from RHOBH, who generally rubbed many RHOBH fans the wrong way and continuously attacked Sutton Stracke throughout the season. “I’ve been in a van/ stuck on a boat with Ashton…..put me in a room with Diana. I’m ready,” she tweeted in early September. Chastain was close to being physically attacked by bosun Ashton Pienaar when they traveled back from a club in a van on Below Deck Season 7.

Kate, Kyle, and Kathy all head to BravoCon this year

Chastain told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that RHOBH took her by surprise last year. “I’m also loving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she said. “Who expected it to be this good? No one! I mean if you told me a year ago that Beverly Hills would be the best franchise of 2021 I would not have believed you.”

Really loving how this alphabetical order worked out for me https://t.co/pBWSJejr3h — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) October 12, 2022

Hilton will join Rinna and the rest of the RHOBH cast at BravoCon this weekend. Chastain is also heading to BravoCon – the perfect opportunity for more revelations about the season and possibly a RHOBH confrontation and even a resolution for the cast?

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion airs Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

